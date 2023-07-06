Marking Vantage Deluxe World Travel's second entry into luxury expedition cruising, Ocean Odyssey will be the sister ship to Ocean Explorer launching in 2021.

Debuting in 2022, the 170-passenger vessel will sail on worldwide itineraries and continue to expand Vantage's ocean cruising program which previously covered coastal cruises around Greece and Croatia.

The 341-foot ice-strengthened ship will offer a choice of 77 cabins across eight different categories, most notably a high number of single cabins -- 15 in total. Other categories will include "TriLuxe" suites designed for triple occupancy as well as adjoining accommodation options suitable for families and groups.

The vessel will be built in China by SunStone Ships, which has built expedition vessels for other lines, and will have a patented X-BOW design to enable smoother sailing in rough seas and navigation through packed ice. It will also feature green engineering to cut emissions into the air and sea, along with low energy fuel consumption and advanced safety technology.

Vantage is describing the ship as a "five-star" vessel and as a result, 80 percent of staterooms will have full walk-out verandas. A sliding door, set in the panoramic windows, will lead to these balconies. The only cabins that will have portholes are the ones located on Deck 3, the lowest of the passenger decks.

Cabins will be fitted with king-size beds or two twin beds, all of them quality hotel-style. Standard stateroom amenities will include armchairs -- one or two -- depending on the cabin category, along with air conditioning, a closet, a desk that doubles up as a vanity unit, mini-bar, TV and safe. Deluxe toiletries will come as standard in the bathrooms, which all have a shower unit.

Ocean Odyssey will have three suite categories to choose from -- Captain's, Junior and Balcony -- and the perks in these cabins will include extra-large balconies and an in-room dining service.

Elsewhere, there will be a main restaurant and passengers will be able to watch the passing scenery from an observation lounge set on different levels. Other facilities include a spa, gym, sunbathing deck fitted with hot tubs, boutique, library, art room and a multi-use theater for talks, music and other events. The ship will also have a medical center.

A fleet of 22 onboard Zodiacs will be used for tours and shore landings and passengers will be able to get changed in a dedicated "mud room." There will also be a platform to access water sports such as scuba diving, kayaking and snorkeling.