Operated by the company's Vantage Cruise Line arm, the custom-built 84-passenger MS Nebu will debut in February with four accommodation types, including 210-square-foot cabins for solo travelers and adjoining staterooms for families and groups of friends.

Standard staterooms will measure 310 square feet and there will be two 500-square-foot Executive Suites; one Owner's suite will measure between 700 to 800 square feet. All staterooms will feature hotel-style bedding, a sitting area, air-conditioning, mini-bar, hair dryer, safe, telephone and TV with video channels. All bathrooms will have a tub and spa-style toiletries.

In addition to the main restaurant, MS Nebu will offer breakfast dining on the top deck. Other amenities include a lounge bar, fitness center, spa and swimming pool on the sun deck. The ship will have an elevator and Wi-Fi.

MS Nebu will offer five itineraries on the Nile, ranging from a seven-night roundtrip Luxor sailing to the "Ancient Wonders: Egypt & Nile River Cruise," an itinerary combining a seven-night sailing with deluxe hotel stays in Cairo.