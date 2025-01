Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Douro Serenity

After numerous international ocean cruises, my husband and I decided three years ago to sample some river cruising. We have travelled the Rhine, Danube, and this year we chose Vantage for our Douro River cruise. In order to keep this brief, I am going to list why I believe Vantage is the best choice for the Douro: 1. We have had countless cruise directors, and by far, Carmen was the very best ...