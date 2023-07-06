Unusual for a ship of this size, S.S. Sphinx will offer three separate dining venues onboard: a main restaurant, a private dining room and an alfresco dining option up on the ship's uppermost Sun Deck.

Cuisine offers a blend of international and Western favorites, intermingled with locally inspired dishes. Open seating is the word of the day, though passengers are encouraged to join other tables of fellow travelers.

Breakfast and lunch are typically served over a set period of time, while dinners usually start promptly around 7 p.m.

Casual fare aboard S.S. Sphinx will be offered in the ship's top-deck alfresco venue, while lighter snacks and nibbles can typically be found in the ship's Main Lounge on Dendera Deck, where a full-service bar offers libations to escape from the Egyptian heat.

As with all other Uniworld vessels, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages are complimentary aboard the S.S. Sphinx.