On Dendera Deck, 13 French Balcony cabins make up the entry-level accommodations aboard S.S. Sphinx. These cabins, along with all others onboard, offer hand-crafted Savoir of England beds and 100 percent Egyptian cotton linens. An additional French Balcony cabin is located higher up on Karnak Deck.

Two Deluxe French Balcony cabins (303 and 304) are situated on Karnak Deck and offer slightly increased living space and a more premium location higher up on the vessel.

Two Suites (301 and 302) are situated immediately behind the ship's wheelhouse. These offer increased living space over the standard French Balcony cabins.

The rest of the accommodations onboard are made up of 20 Grand Suites and four Royal Suites. Nearly identical in terms of layout and features, the latter four cabins are slightly larger than Grand Suites, which are almost twice as large as the average French Balcony Suite.

At the time of this writing, Uniworld has yet to announce specific cabin features for S.S. Sphinx. Suite passengers, however, will want to note that Uniworld does not offer butler service in Egypt.