Entertainment & Activities

Top Deck Attractions

The Sun Deck aboard S.S. Sphinx offers an outdoor swimming pool as a way to beat the Egyptian heat. Additional seating, both shaded and unshaded, is offered here, along with some of the best photographic vantage points on the ship.

Entertainment

Entertainment onboard tends to revolve around cocktail hour, with cruisers mingling over pre- and post-dinner drinks. A piano player typically sets up shop in the Main Lounge each evening, and guest performers are sometimes welcomed onboard.

Briefings, lectures and demonstrations dominate the midday hours when the ship is underway. Most passengers, however, tired from long days ashore and plenty of time in the sun, elect to retire early.

Itineraries

S.S. Sphinx sails Egypt's Nile river year-round, operating Uniworld's 12-day "Splendours of Egypt & the Nile" river cruise tour that begins and ends in Cairo.