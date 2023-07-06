Quality among Nile river cruisers varies wildly. Uniworld is one of the operators in the region changing things for the better. S.S. Sphinx will offer the same degree of luxury found aboard the line's European river cruise vessels, recognized for their lavish decor and sumptuous appointments.

Sailing the Nile year-round, S.S. Sphinx will offer numerous niceties onboard, including a top-deck swimming pool, a small fitness center and massage center, and plenty of outdoor deck space.