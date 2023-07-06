  • Write a Review
S.S. Sphinx Review

27 reviews
In Egyptian mythology, the sphinx is a mythical creature composed of the body of a lion and the head of a human. It's a powerful image -- and an appropriate one for Uniworld's newest "Super Ship," the S.S. Sphinx.

Quality among Nile river cruisers varies wildly. Uniworld is one of the operators in the region changing things for the better. S.S. Sphinx will offer the same degree of luxury found aboard the line's European river cruise vessels, recognized for their lavish decor and sumptuous appointments.

Sailing the Nile year-round, S.S. Sphinx will offer numerous niceties onboard, including a top-deck swimming pool, a small fitness center and massage center, and plenty of outdoor deck space.

About

Passengers: 84
Launched: 2020
Shore Excursions: 13

Sails To

Africa

Sails From

Cairo

More about S.S. Sphinx

Where does S.S. Sphinx sail from?

S.S. Sphinx departs from Cairo

Where does S.S. Sphinx sail to?

S.S. Sphinx cruises to Cairo (Port Said), Luxor, and Aswan

How much does it cost to go on S.S. Sphinx?

Cruises on S.S. Sphinx start from $5,849 per person.
S.S. Sphinx Cruiser Reviews

The Nile in style

We carried on to join our river cruise boat, the amazing , beautiful Sphinx.Read More
Spysmum

10+ Cruises

Age 80s

Parts Very Good, Parts Very Bad

The SS Sphinx is very slow ship. All makes and ages of other vessels were continually passing this one. Even her sister ship, The TOSCA, always passed us.Read More
Pleasureplus

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Outstanding opportunity to visit many of the wonderful Temples in Egypt

Secondary to seeing the many wonderful sights was being transported between them on the SS Sphinx.Read More
nuke3479

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

32nd Anniversary Nile Cruise Pros & Cons

We had been planning this Nile Cruise when the Sphinx had caught on fire & then Covid came round. We finally re-booked for our 32 anniversary in March 2022.Read More
cruisectdw

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

