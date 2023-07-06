In Egyptian mythology, the sphinx is a mythical creature composed of the body of a lion and the head of a human. It's a powerful image -- and an appropriate one for Uniworld's newest "Super Ship," the S.S. Sphinx.
Quality among Nile river cruisers varies wildly. Uniworld is one of the operators in the region changing things for the better. S.S. Sphinx will offer the same degree of luxury found aboard the line's European river cruise vessels, recognized for their lavish decor and sumptuous appointments.
Sailing the Nile year-round, S.S. Sphinx will offer numerous niceties onboard, including a top-deck swimming pool, a small fitness center and massage center, and plenty of outdoor deck space.
The Nile in style
10+ Cruises
•
Age 80s
Parts Very Good, Parts Very Bad
2-5 Cruises
•
Age 60s
Outstanding opportunity to visit many of the wonderful Temples in Egypt
2-5 Cruises
•
Age 60s
32nd Anniversary Nile Cruise Pros & Cons
10+ Cruises
•
Age 50s