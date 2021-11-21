Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on S.S. Sao Gabriel

The service on this ship was poor. Our room filled with diesel fumes from the ship moored next to us. This happened three evenings. Both my spouse and I got headaches. The night staff and the general manager came to our room more than once but nothing was done to assist us. The food was average at best. The excursions were not as described in the booklet. The laundry facility had one washer ...