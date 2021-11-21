"So, either go on the offered excursion or you have no view and no place to walk off the ship.We were accustomed to cruise ships docking at a walkable village as an option to an excursion...."Read More
The service on this ship was poor. Our room filled with diesel fumes from the ship moored next to us. This happened three evenings. Both my spouse and I got headaches. The night staff and the general manager came to our room more than once but nothing was done to assist us. The food was average at best. The excursions were not as described in the booklet. The laundry facility had one washer ...
We only decided a few months before to book this cruise. We had never heard of Uniworld and only taking one previous river cruise. We have 35+ ocean cruise with Viking ,Oceana, Cunard etc. The flights were with Easyjet all ok. We were greeted at the airport and approx 14 guests travelled to the ship in Porto. The setting where it was berthed is beautiful. The ship was rafted ie we had to go ...
Previously we sailed with Amawaterways in Bordeaux and Budapest to Amsterdam with Amadeus. This time we chose Uniworld for the Portugal cruise and Lisbon extension. Here are the issues we experienced:
The Douro River is beautiful country side. Steep mountains with vineyards and olive groves stunning the rugged landscape. This is great for viewing from the ship, but any excursion required a ...
This was our first river cruise. We have previously done ocean cruises with Princess, Silversea and Seabourn. Once you board the ship, you immediately notice how narrow the ship is. During the cruise you enter several narrow locks and gain a better appreciation for the fact that the ship is designed to fit within these locks with little room to spare !! The ship lobby is very well appointed ...
This was our third Uniworld cruise and I can’t believe how disappointed We were with the lack of quality This was very overpriced for the ship, and the disappointment in the quality of the food. It was mediocre at best, we had many fellow travelers complaining as well. The dining staff was rude, one lady ask if she could have a sample of the entrees, she was told NO”we only serve full portions”! ...
We have done one previous Uniworld cruise in Bordeaux in 2018 and absolutely loved it. At the end of that trip we asked our fabulous cruise manager Tania, what cruise she recommended and she suggest the Douro. Due to COVID disruptions, we finally did it in September 2022. We booked a top deck (Azores Deck), cabin No. 309 which was a Suite (220 Sq ft/20 sq m) and were delighted with this cabin. ...
We had previously been on Avalon (Budapest to Amsterdam), Scenic (Bordeaux) and enjoyed both but had not done the Douro which is why we booked on Uniworld
Food was average - we expected a greater selection of Portuguese food, hot drinks warm only. The female waiters are the best, they work hard and make sure our needs were met. That is in contrast to the male waiters that were not. Tables ...
Uniworld’s tagline is you deserve the best. This is a luxury brand and as guests we should be treated to luxury. I have taken three previous Uniworld cruises that lived up to their reputation. This was far and away the worst of any previous ones taken. The accommodations were cramped, housekeeping was inconsistent, some of the wait staff seemed disinterested and there were times we needed to get ...
Food not that great. Too much riding buses to excursions. COVID spread on ship probably due to overcrowding on bus to sites. Crew very nice. I would not recommend this Douro cruise. Excursions not that interesting. Archeological museum tour, there was no museum, only viewed rocks with scratches. 7 km dusty, pothole filled ride to site on overcrowded Toyota SUV. This was after a one hour ...
I gave Riviera Cruises the worst ever food rating, well here’s some good news for them Uniworld wins hands down for the tasteless school dinners they served up.
Crew were lovely and attentive , ship is new so really nice but the fine dinning you expect For the money they charge is missing. I could write a short novel about the crap they served up but I guess you get the picture. The tours were ...