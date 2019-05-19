"Breakfast and lunch were buffet which had something different each day and was always being refreshed with plenty of food.The Maria Theresa is a beautiful ship with plenty of elegance to spoil you during your cruise...."Read More
May I start with pet peeves? Sailed on 3 Uniworld crises. River cruises are not for people who have any physical limitations. Sometimes the ships are rafted which means not only do you have another ship a few feet from your room/window/balcony, but you then have to cross over those ships to get to shore. Reality of river cruises. Normandy cruise did not have one day of rafting---southern France, ...
If I could give 10 stars to Uniworld and SS Maria Theresa and staff I would. We absolutely loved our 7 day Danube River Cruise from Passau to Budapest. For reference, we are a married couple ages 51 and 52 and we were traveling with our two daughters ages 20 and 22. We were supposed be on this trip with my 79 year old father but he broke his arm before the trip and was not able to travel. To give ...
Our suite was beautiful !
We had the royal suite.
Our butlers were the best I have ever had.
The crew was fun and so nice.
However......
I was absolutely digusted by the food
It was like eating in a cafeteria.
Poor quality.
My son got food poisoning and was ill for 5 days of the 7.
No one cared or said sorry or looked into this.
There were 7 other people who also had ...
We booked our tour with Uniworld based on our previous experience with them. There was a problem with the air portion of our trip which Uniworld had arranged. However, once we got to Budapest everything was just what we have come to expect from Uniworld. The Maria Theresa is a beautiful ship with plenty of elegance to spoil you during your cruise. The staff was always on hand to do whatever was ...
Cruise was taken with a cousin to test if we could travel together after not having traveled together for 34 years. She had gotten a Viking brochure and realized I was the only one she knew who could afford it. Unfortunately, due to other plans I wasn’t available at the time but later approached her about this Uniworld cruise which had no single supplement plus was on sale. After looking at the ...
Luxury price tag but not luxury service. The staff were rude, especially the cruise manager. She was patronizing and disrespectful. The servers did not understand what gluten-free was even though it was in all my notes that I have celiac. They did nothing special for our honeymoon. We made reservations for al fresco dining only to find out there hasn't been al fresco dining since 2019. Embarkation ...
Service and overall experience unfortunately was very much below expectations. We tried to resolve these issues during the voyage however Uniworld's corporate customer service is horrible as well. They simply don't care.
The facts:
1. It was our honeymoon and stated as such on our itinerary. Nothing was done or mentioned to recognize it until after we brought it up, and even then it was just ...
This was our fourth river cruise with Uniworld over the past couple of years. We like Uniworld because they always deliver on their promise of beautifully decorated rooms, great food, delicious wines and topped off with consistent exceptional on board service and first class pampering fit for a king and queen on every trip. The staff have always been 5 star plus, but on the Maria Theresa they were ...
After having experienced the middle deck room in Uniworld’s Venice Cruise, the next year my husband and I were ready to sail the Danube from Passau to Budapest, but on the lower level.
For the most part, I was happy with the room, food and staff. The excursions could have been better described. Most guides but the one in Passau were quite knowledgeable about their subjects.
The ...
My husband and I chose this cruise because of the itinerary on the Danube from Budapest to Passau, Germany and we chose Uniworld on the advice of a few friends. We liked the idea of an all inclusive trip, we've been on a few ocean cruises where that was not the case.
We booked the Uniworld add-on of two nights in Budapest before embarking on our cruise. I have to say I was pleasantly surprised ...