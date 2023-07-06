Standard stateroom color schemes vary by deck, while each suite is decorated individually in a different color palette. All staterooms feature lavish padded fabric wall coverings, period-style furnishings, original artwork and custom made-to-order English Savoir beds draped in dreamy monogrammed Egyptian cotton bed linens. There's a pillow menu with choices that include feather, synthetic fiber and neck support pillows, and if passengers prefer, they can swap the down duvets for sheets and blankets.

Other amenities in each stateroom include a lighted safe with an interior electrical outlet, telephone, bedside alarm clock, mineral water replenished daily, jar of chocolates, ice bucket, tissues and reusable metal water bottles to take on shore excursions (plastic bottles aren't used on the ship). Closets are stocked with clothes brushes, shoehorns, shoe polish sponges and an umbrella. In the main part of the cabin, you'll find both 115v and 230v sockets, configured to accept multiple types of plugs as well as handy USB sockets.

A real "wow" factor is the TV and "infotainment" center that is completely concealed behind a wall mirror. The press of a button turns the center of the mirror into the TV screen, with a choice of 19 U.S., U.K. and European channels, as well as two live views of the ship; movies on demand, some of which relate to cruise destinations; and eight different genres of music. You can also access weather, headlines, maps, messages and cruise information through the TV, which comes with a wireless keyboard. Other high-tech features include touch-controlled lighting, where a panel on the wall illuminates and is activated by a wave of the hand, and climate controls where you set the desired temperature (in centigrade) by running your finger around a circle of light. Stateroom electricity is activated when you insert your room keycard into a slot, which also lets staff know that you're either in or out of your room. A do-not disturb button is also located on the control panel.

As standard, all staterooms have luxe marble-clad bathrooms with heated floors and towel racks. The glass-enclosed shower cubicles are equipped with both a powerful hand-held showerhead and an overhead rainfall showerhead. Toiletries are by L'Occitane en Provence, and include fixed dispensers of shampoo and shower gel in the showers and dispensers of hand wash and body lotion by the basin. Conditioner, shower caps and vanity sets are also supplied; bar soap is available on request. Bathrooms have an abundance of wall mirrors with a nifty anti-fog feature, an illuminated magnifying makeup/shaving mirror, a powerful plug-in hair dryer, ample storage space in deep vanity drawers beneath the sink, super-fluffy monogrammed towels and washcloths, high-quality robes and slippers. You'll find 115v and 230v electrical sockets by the vanity that can handle a variety of plug configurations, including the U.S. standard.

Beatrice Tollman, president and founder of Red Carnation Hotels, and her daughter, Toni Tollman, played key roles in the interior design of Maria Theresa, and this very personal touch is evident throughout the cabins. It will be particularly appreciated by female passengers who have been to hotels or other vessels and bemoaned the lack of mirrors, bathroom storage space, shelves in showers, flimsy hair dryers on short, fixed cords and inconveniently placed power sockets.

Riverview: The 10 staterooms on the lower Bavarian Deck measure 162 square feet, and have narrow fixed windows but the decor is far from bare bones. Plush slate-blue fabric covers the walls and elegant custom headboards, and the rich curtains are lavished with expensive braided trim. There is a small, hand-painted vanity table with a drawer and stool; a chair; and two bedside consoles, each with three sh­­­­elves. Closet space in these cabins is also considerably smaller than other classes, with just two sections, each about 18" wide. One section is for full-length clothing and the other is double-hung, but also has a shelf holding the safe. Next to the closet are two wall hooks. To provide added storage, the line has replaced a table with an additional small chest containing four drawers since the ship was launched. There are bedside wall lights, as well as pinpoint reading lights.

Balcony: The middle Schonbrunn Deck is home to 35 staterooms, each measuring 194 square feet. These cabins have French balconies. At the touch of a button, the top half of the floor-to-ceiling window lowers, while another button deploys a screen to keep insect stowaways at bay. Cabin walls are clad in gold and gray brocade fabric, while the accent fabrics are in a light gray-blue velvet. The regal bed is topped by a bed-crown with swags of fabric draping the sides of the headboard. On both sides of the bed, there are consoles with two drawers and wall-mounted reading lights. A small table and chairs are positioned next to the window. Opposite the bed, you'll find a vanity and a built-in cabinet with three shelves and a cupboard. The closet has three sections -- a 15"-wide full-length hanging section; a 15"-wide double-hung section; and a section about 30" wide with three shelves and three drawers.

Some passengers alerted us that their cabin, the last one aft on the middle Schonbrunn Deck, had issues with noise and vibration from the motors. Since the ship wasn't full, staff immediately accommodated them in a different stateroom.

The 18 regular staterooms on the upper Hofburg Deck also measure 194 square feet, but have internal conservatory-style balconies as integral parts of each cabin. Termed "open air balconies" by the cruise line, these have windows that lower automatically, just like those on the Schonbrunn Deck's French balconies. However, in this case, the area around the windows is enclosed by sliding glass doors and curtains. This means you can be in the window area with the window down, but block any outside air from the rest of the cabin. It also lets an early-riser sit in the area (which has a table and two chairs) and soak up some sun without disturbing a sleeping mate. If that appeals to you, we'd recommend this cabin configuration -- but if you want maximum flexibility in your space, we'd recommend a regular French balcony cabin. Decor in these staterooms features vanilla-colored brocaded fabric wall coverings with royal blue accent fabrics and an elegant bed-crown above the headboard with cascades of draping. Furniture, closet configuration and amenities are similar to the Schonbrunn Deck staterooms.

Suites: On the upper Hofburg Deck, there are also 10 suites measuring 305 square feet. Five can accommodate a third person on a sofa bed. The large single-room suites feature the same inside balcony setup as the Hofburg staterooms, plus there is another panoramic window opposite the river-facing bed that also lowers halfway. Each suite is individually decorated, with padded brocade fabric wall coverings and matching bedspreads. Box canopies and generous draperies frame the headboards, while mirrors and art were chosen to complement each suite's unique decor. All are lavish, but some have a more feminine feel than others.

Furnishings include a dressing table to one side of the bed and a console with two drawers on the other side; a table and two chairs in the balcony area; either a small sofa and a coffee table or a table and two chairs in the living room area; a suit stand; and the same closet configuration as the regular Hofburg cabins. A cabinet holds the fully stocked minibar with bottled wine, spirits and soft drinks, plus elegant decanters of different spirits tailored to passenger preferences. There is a refrigerator, a Nespresso coffee maker, electric teakettle and fine Newby teas. Suite passengers benefit from a bottle of wine on arrival, plus daily fruit plates and cookies.

Another standout feature in the suites is an additional TV set in the ceiling above the bed, which drops down via controls on the bedside control panel. There's a third TV concealed behind a bathroom mirror, as well.

The spacious suite bathrooms feature a vanity with two sinks and a large shower with a footprint the size of a bathtub. In addition to the L'Occitane toiletries, Hermes "Eau d'Orange Verte" bath products are also provided, including shampoo, conditioner, cleansing gel, body lotion and bar soap.

But perhaps the most luxurious perk for passengers in suites is butler service, generally available from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. daily. Impeccably dressed in traditional butler attire, complete with white gloves, the two charming butlers are the real deal -- not cabin stewards instructed to go the extra mile. In fact, a consultant who also works with Buckingham Palace staff trains Uniworld butlers. After the first introduction, the butlers remembered my name, personally greeting me whenever they saw me in different parts of the ship and opening my stateroom door if they spotted me on the way back to the cabin. Typical butler duties include unpacking, bringing early morning drinks and breakfast, providing cocktails and evening snacks, pressing clothes, expediting laundry and shining shoes.

Other benefits include an in-suite dining menu, free laundry, a 30-minute in-suite wellbeing treatment (one per person) and a special dinner in the Leopard Bar.

Finally, there's one Royal Suite, located on the Hofburg Deck. At 410 square feet, it's by far the largest stateroom on the vessel. Decorated in shades of blue and cream, with gilded moldings, it has a separate living room and bedroom, each with a French balcony. The extra-large bathroom is finished in onyx, with a stand-alone shower, separate bathtub and a secluded toilet area with a bidet. There's also a walk-in closet.