Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on S.S. La Venezia

I was having a big birthday & wanted to treat myself to revisit Venice after 50 years or so. The cruise began with two days in a hotel in Milan then moved along to the cruise ship to cruise the Po river & Venice lagoon for the next week. I did sign up for an optional trip to Lago di Como from Milan but on that tour we spent most of our time on the bus due to so much traffic to & from. ...