All cabins have a safe, vanity, flasks for fresh water, luxurious robes and slippers, TV with infotainment system, phone, individual climate control, and hairdryer. Only the suites have minibars. Bathrooms, although compact, are beautifully appointed, done out in grey and white marble with walk-in shower, large mirrors and storage space under the sink. Toiletries are by Asprey of London, presented in refillable bottles and including body wash, shampoo, conditioner and moisturiser.

S.S. La Venezia does not have any wheelchair-adapted cabins.

Classic: The seven entry-level Classic cabins, at 151 sq ft and located on Torcello Deck, the lowest, have exactly the same facilities as higher cabin grades. The only difference is that they have a small window, set high in the wall, just above water level.

Deluxe: The 36 Deluxe cabins, at 151 sq ft, are located on Burano and Mazzorbo Decks (one deck covering two levels) and have large picture windows. Two sets of two Deluxe cabins interconnect, ideal for families.

French Balcony: Located on Burano deck, the 14 French Balcony cabins have a wall of glass, the doors sliding back to let in river breezes. Their decor, size and facilities are the same as the two lower cabin grades.

Suite: The four suites are individually decorated in sumptuous Fortuny fabrics, with gilded accents and fine art on the walls. They’re larger than the standard cabins, at 214 sq ft, with sliding glass doors opening to a French balcony and space for a sofa and coffee table in addition to the bed and vanity. Bathrooms have walk-in shower and underfloor heating. These cabins have butler service, including in-room breakfast, daily fruit and cookie plate, evening canapés, Nespresso coffee machine, fully stocked mini bar, bottle of wine upon arrival, shoe shine and free laundry service.

**Grand Suite: **The two Grand Suites are the most luxurious accommodation on the ship, at 302 sq ft apiece, with a separate bedroom and living room, walk-in closet, two French balconies, potted orchids, sofa, coffee table, armchair and a glass drinks cabinet stocked with crystal decanters of vodka, whisky and brandy. A third bed can be accommodated on request. Decor is extravagant but tasteful, with touches including Murano glass bedside lights and mirrors with an ornate Murano glass surround. Color schemes range from apricot to a rich gold. The bathrooms are extraordinarily beautiful, lined in luxurious marble with art deco touches and a walk-in shower, separate bathtub and twin basins.

