Luxury line Uniworld Boutique River Cruises is continuing to expand its fleet with the addition of S.S. Emilie. The new vessel, slated to launch in 2026, will become the line's 14th ship based in Europe and will bring the total number of Uniworld ships to 19 across Europe, Egypt, Asia and South America. It will be of the line's "Super Ships".

S.S. Emilie Deck Plans Will be Inspired by Artist Gustav Klimt

The interior design of the ship will be inspired by renowned Austrian symbolist artist Gustav Klimt, one of the most prominent members of the Vienna Secession movement. It is named after his life partner and muse Emilie Floge, the subject and inspiration behind is famous painting "The Kiss".

To date Uniworld has not released any further details about the ship, cabins and onboard features, but passengers can expect to see the line's trademark features of upscale design.

Announcing the launch of S.S. Emilie, Uniworld's President and CEO, Ellen Bettridge, said: "Our commitment to excellence is unwavering, and this outstanding new vessel reaffirms our dedication to providing the best and most luxurious ships on the rivers. We believe in delivering the highest level of quality to our guests, and our portfolio truly embodies the best of the best in the market."

Uniworld's boutique vessels are all individually designed and decorated with bespoke furnishings, artwork and antiques and liveried butlers -- trained to the same standards of excellence required by Buckingham Palace -- look after passengers staying in suites.

There is a 1 to 2.4 staff-to-passenger ratio, and while the number of cabins and passengers on S.S. Emilie has yet to be announced, the line's current European "Super Ships" carry between 100 and 159 people.

S.S. Emilie Will Mark Uniworld's Golden Anniversary

The launch of S.S. Emilie will coincide with Uniworld's milestone 50th anniverary. Founded in 1976, in 2004 California-based Uniworld was acquired by The Travel Corporation (TTC), an international travel group which owns brands including Trafalgar, Insight Vacations, Contiki and upscale Red Carnation Hotels.

S.S. Emilie's Launch Date is 2026

S.S. Emilie is scheduled to enter service in 2026, with the exact date and details of the inaugural voyage yet to be announced.

S.S. Emilie Will Sail in Europe

The rivers and destinations where S.S. Emile will sail have not yet been announced.

S.S. Emilie Stats

The ship's size and passenger capacity will also be revealed at a later date.