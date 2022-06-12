Photo Credit: kcain
Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
64 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Smart boat, excellent staff, usual passengers.
"Our cabin was most attractive, (with large shower cubicle) and so well serviced twice a day we left a tip for the guy, excellent work.Our cabin, port side, going down river kept its view when alongside...."Read More
f2s avatar

f2s

First Time Cruiser

Age 70s

Overpriced.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on S.S. Catherine

User Avatar
Super cruisers
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The room is small but to be expected. We have a level 4 room. Delux verandah suite. No fridge in room. No coffee maker in room. We have cruised Seadream, silver sea, Cunard and Seabourn. Food wise, this ship is a a lower standard. A la carte dinner is fine. Buffet lunch and breakfast with Choices that are reasonably limited. Wines are fine. Service staff are friendly. At the ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

Disappointing cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on S.S. Catherine

User Avatar
ANNA Susan
First Time Cruiser • Age Under 20

This cruise was presented as a high-end experience, and upon boarding, it seemed like it would deliver on that promise. However, after just one day, it became clear that the experience did not meet the expectations of five-star hospitality. Although the staff were very kind and charming, and genuinely tried their best, the organization during meals was lacking. The food was average and boring. ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2024

Save your money and opt for Carnival.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on S.S. Catherine

User Avatar
nikkiav
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

Before delving into my experience, I want to provide context by mentioning my extensive history of traveling to 5-star resorts, dining at Michelin-starred restaurants, and embarking on numerous cruises. With this background, my expectations were naturally elevated when booking a boutique Uniworld cruise, renowned for its exceptional service, exclusivity, and culinary excellence. Unfortunately, ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

Traveled with children

Traveled with disabled person

Smart boat, excellent staff, usual passengers.

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on S.S. Catherine

User Avatar
f2s
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Despite cool damp weather the quality of the young boat and its staff was obvious. Our cabin, port side, going down river kept its view when alongside. The exterior and top deck are not well presented/decorated. Tour guides/coaches were excellent (we enjoyed the inclusive tours). Our cabin was most attractive, (with large shower cubicle) and so well serviced twice a day we left a tip ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2024

Ship tacky, service nice, after service terrible

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on S.S. Catherine

User Avatar
Gordita22
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was our first river cruise. Cruise ship super tacky. Decor very off putting . We were disappointed with the rigid schedule . The tours we tried were not very good. Dinner menu great but only one choice of when to dine. We would have prefered more flexibility, like a more casual dining option. The so called included ‘ Premium wine ‘ was very poor. I mean it is a French river cruise but the ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Suite with Full Open-Air Balcony

Week 3 of Ultimate France Oct 2023 (Please read all 3 parts!)

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on S.S. Catherine

User Avatar
swn4
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Uniworld packages 3 voyages together as "Ultimate France", this covers week 3. There is no bistro on-board this ship & there were 147 passengers onboard - this might be why dining room service suffered during week 3. Housekeeping:- cabin was clean and well maintained. Food: By week 3, it was very obvious that dishes at dinner were repeating weekly (eg; foie gras brioche, baked Alaska, ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

I wasted $19,000

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on S.S. Catherine

User Avatar
cmdcwc
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I chose this cruise because a friend recommended them. between employees walking into my room unannounced while I was not dressed, food that was salty, the ship not having my food allergies (all of which the reservation people had,) a server who did not offer me anything to drink while people around me had red and white wine. Because of the Food Allergy issue, out of 3-pages, there was one item ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2023

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

Warning! Lock broken since March 8. It is a bus tour!

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on S.S. Catherine

User Avatar
kcain
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was my second cruise with Uniworld. Staff is always good but corporate dropped the ball. I was told by staff that the lock on the Rhône between Avignon and Tain L’Hermitage had been broken since March 8. Our Cruise left on 3/19 and we were not told about it. You can also read about it on the French website CNR. There is no timeline to fix it. So we had to ride on a bus one day almost 4 hrs ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2023

Good But Not Great

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on S.S. Catherine

User Avatar
BobsBurgers
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We were originally on the Amsterdam to Basel 8/21. This cruise canceled, due to historic low water levels. I had been calling and emailing Uniworld to ask if the trip was going. We were informed that there was rain forecasted and that the sailing was a "go". We flew to London a few days prior and decided to take Eurostar, as we had heard of the horror stories of the Amsterdam airport. The night ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2022

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

Great final cruise leg in France

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on S.S. Catherine

User Avatar
fradnash
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was the third leg of the Ultimate France tour, and it was very enjoyable. The ports visited were all interesting, and the tours were well planned and well organized. On any tours with significant walking, the tour manager organized a "gentle walking" group to accommodate those who might need a slower speed, allowing the other groups to do more. The food was excellent throughout the trip, ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

