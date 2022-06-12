Review for a Europe - All Cruise on S.S. Catherine

This was my second cruise with Uniworld. Staff is always good but corporate dropped the ball. I was told by staff that the lock on the Rhône between Avignon and Tain L’Hermitage had been broken since March 8. Our Cruise left on 3/19 and we were not told about it. You can also read about it on the French website CNR. There is no timeline to fix it. So we had to ride on a bus one day almost 4 hrs ...