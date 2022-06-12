"Our cabin was most attractive, (with large shower cubicle) and so well serviced twice a day we left a tip for the guy, excellent work.Our cabin, port side, going down river kept its view when alongside...."Read More
The room is small but to be expected. We have a level 4 room. Delux verandah suite.
No fridge in room. No coffee maker in room. We have cruised Seadream, silver sea, Cunard and Seabourn. Food wise, this ship is a a lower standard. A la carte dinner is fine. Buffet lunch and breakfast with Choices that are reasonably limited. Wines are fine. Service staff are friendly. At the ...
This cruise was presented as a high-end experience, and upon boarding, it seemed like it would deliver on that promise. However, after just one day, it became clear that the experience did not meet the expectations of five-star hospitality.
Although the staff were very kind and charming, and genuinely tried their best, the organization during meals was lacking. The food was average and boring. ...
Before delving into my experience, I want to provide context by mentioning my extensive history of traveling to 5-star resorts, dining at Michelin-starred restaurants, and embarking on numerous cruises. With this background, my expectations were naturally elevated when booking a boutique Uniworld cruise, renowned for its exceptional service, exclusivity, and culinary excellence.
Unfortunately, ...
Despite cool damp weather the quality of the young boat and its staff was obvious.
The exterior and top deck are not well presented/decorated.
Tour guides/coaches were excellent (we enjoyed the inclusive tours).
Our cabin was most attractive, (with large shower cubicle) and so well serviced twice a day we left a tip ...
This was our first river cruise. Cruise ship super tacky. Decor very off putting . We were disappointed with the rigid schedule . The tours we tried were not very good. Dinner menu great but only one choice of when to dine. We would have prefered more flexibility, like a more casual dining option. The so called included ‘ Premium wine ‘ was very poor. I mean it is a French river cruise but the ...
Uniworld packages 3 voyages together as "Ultimate France", this covers week 3.
There is no bistro on-board this ship & there were 147 passengers onboard - this might be why dining room service suffered during week 3.
Housekeeping:- cabin was clean and well maintained.
Food:
By week 3, it was very obvious that dishes at dinner were repeating weekly (eg; foie gras brioche, baked Alaska, ...
I chose this cruise because a friend recommended them. between employees walking into my room unannounced while I was not dressed, food that was salty, the ship not having my food allergies (all of which the reservation people had,) a server who did not offer me anything to drink while people around me had red and white wine. Because of the Food Allergy issue, out of 3-pages, there was one item ...
This was my second cruise with Uniworld. Staff is always good but corporate dropped the ball. I was told by staff that the lock on the Rhône between Avignon and Tain L’Hermitage had been broken since March 8. Our Cruise left on 3/19 and we were not told about it. You can also read about it on the French website CNR. There is no timeline to fix it. So we had to ride on a bus one day almost 4 hrs ...
We were originally on the Amsterdam to Basel 8/21. This cruise canceled, due to historic low water levels. I had been calling and emailing Uniworld to ask if the trip was going. We were informed that there was rain forecasted and that the sailing was a "go". We flew to London a few days prior and decided to take Eurostar, as we had heard of the horror stories of the Amsterdam airport. The night ...
This was the third leg of the Ultimate France tour, and it was very enjoyable. The ports visited were all interesting, and the tours were well planned and well organized. On any tours with significant walking, the tour manager organized a "gentle walking" group to accommodate those who might need a slower speed, allowing the other groups to do more. The food was excellent throughout the trip, ...