A quite long a very detailed trip report including ship and the daily program.
We have been on an 8-day wine cruise with Uniworld’s S.S. Bon Voyage in midt October. Sailing along the three rivers: the Garonne, Dordogne, and Gironde, to explore the finest wine regions that southwestern France has to offer.
This was a historical journey through the wine regions of Bordeaux, Fort Médoc, ...
Uniworld packages 3 voyages together as "Ultimate France", this covers week 1.
Bon Voyage has a bistro that you could book for dinner instead of eating in the main dining room.
Housekeeping:- cabin was clean and well maintained.
There were 97 passengers aboard the ship and even though BV was a small ship, it never felt over crowded. About 30 passengers continued onto the next ...
This is my 3rd Uniworld Cruise. I wanted to experience the wine region in a small interment way with like-minded people.
It was a fabulous experience. And the scenery was amazing.
The wine tours were fun and relaxed and informative.
The tour guides also knew their stuff.
Staff were helpful and waiters always interacted.
Bar staff were great and remembered your order (even down to ...
We had previously traveled with Uniworld from Budapest to Amsterdam and loved the service. We booked this years ago, but wound up like so many others delayed to 2022. The voyage met or exceeded all of our expectations. The service and warmth of the crew were evident from the moment we boarded. The food as always was excellent, and the level of service and responsiveness from the dining and bar ...
We wanted a special trip to celebrate our 25th wedding anniversary. My husband and I both love wine so decided upon the Brilliant Bordeaux cruise with Uniworld. This was our first river cruise and we did a lot of research before deciding on a cruise line. Ultimately we decided on Uniworld for two reasons 1) they had good reviews for dietary restrictions as I need to eat gluten free and 2) they ...
We like the top notch cruise experience that Uniworld provides. Embarkation was easy & quick. It is a beautiful ship & we were upgraded from a regular suite to a grand suite. I booked a suite as I wanted that large fabulous double sink bathroom; the grand suite has a tub in addition to a fabulous shower. Uniworld is very accommodating to any reasonable request. We had the best butler that brought ...
Dining
The service was generally very good – not perfect, but quite good. Note – given only 46 passengers it should have been good. Food was of a good quality and usually well prepared with good taste. A few items were overcooked and a bit tough, but most pretty good. It is not gourmet and doesn’t feature the best ingredients. Do not expect lobster, sole, turbot, caviar, or truffles. A ...
The Outstanding: This was a themed cruise and our hosts and fellow passengers were interesting, conversational and knew how to have a good time in spite of the vessel.
The Good: Hotel Director Ivana was outstanding in resolving any issues and providing assistance. Servers all worked very hard and remained pleasant even though they were overwhelmed. The Captain was very personable and ...
Good points - Savoir Bed great, cabin small but good standard overall, boat clean and outside areas very comfortable and plenty of shade, small hot top, trips ok, guides very good, drinks included, extra trips were the best ones - trip to Remy Martin really good.
included trip to St Emillion not to be missed.
Bad points - at airport we had to wait an hour for another couple who never ...
We have been on multiple ocean cruises and wanted try to a river cruise. I have to say this was the best in terms of total relaxation. To glide along the river on the amply seated top deck with you beverage of choice is an immediate stress reliever. The ship is beautifully decorated in shades of blue and green. Staff is attentive. Dining is buffet style for breakfast and lunch. Sit down meal at ...