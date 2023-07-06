Built-in desks add more power outlets, plus there are carafes of water and plenty of counter space for unpacking. A cushioned chair tucks into the desk with another fabric-covered stool in the corner. Flat-screen TVs offer plenty of international channels. The best place to store your luggage after unpacking is under the bed to save space. Deep drawers and tall closets with plenty of hangers provide storage.

The most exciting new feature in the cabins are the beautiful marble bathrooms. Rainfall showers and marble vanities are the standard with two drawers and a shelf. Tissues and hair dryers are carefully tucked away into corners. The heated towel racks are extremely effective. In an effort to reduce plastic, the newly added Asprey toiletries (replacing L'Occitane) come from eco-friendly pump bottles. Robes and slippers are a standard perk of every cabin.

There are two sets of connecting cabins (305-307 and 306-308), which are especially popular during dedicated family sailings. Single supplements are sometimes waived depending upon the season and demand.

Classic (Beaujolais Deck, 1): There are only six of these entry-level categories. They measure 151 square feet and have smaller windows.

Deluxe (Medoc Deck, 2): These cabins are slightly larger at 151 square feet. They are similar to the French Balcony rooms albeit without the sliding door.

French Balcony (Bordeaux Deck, 3): At 140 square feet, the standard cabins are not expansive, but they make excellent use of space so that the line's well-known Savoir of England beds remain the main focus. You'll sink into four oversized pillows and a plush duvet with expansive floor-to-ceiling views. USB and power outlets are on both sides of the bed.

The space between the base of the bed and the built-in desk feels narrow with the chair tucked underneath, but it can be moved to the side to create more room. A cushioned stool is in one corner. Uniworld considered adding balconies during the remodel, but opted to invest in the impressive marble bathrooms instead.

Suites (Bordeaux Deck, 3): Two suites, located closest to reception on level three, measure in at 210 square feet and feature ensuite living areas with mirrored desk and vanity area, large closet space, complimentary mini-bars and long, spacious bathrooms with separate tubs and showers. Their dual vanities are stocked with Hermes toiletries and drop-down TVs from the ceiling facing the bed.

Grand Suites (Bordeaux Deck, 3): Two Grand Suites (up from one previously), located midship and created by combining two former standard cabins, measure in at 280 square feet and feature separate bedroom and living room areas. With the same high-quality bedding as the standard rooms, Grand Suites add bonuses, like drop-down TVs from the ceiling facing the bed and second TVs in the living room.

Dedicated butlers handle everything from unpacking to coffee delivery (or any beverage and snack, really) throughout the day. Mini-bars in these suites are also complimentary. Two sets of large glass windows slide open for fresh air. The chic European decor is similar to those in other accommodations with brocaded fabrics, fabric-coated walls and bespoke artwork. Bathrooms are immense with dark marble surfaces, dual vanities with Hermes products and separate shower and tub facilities.