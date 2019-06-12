SS Beatrice 5star plus just the best, Great staff excellent meals and entertainment could not have wished for better. then the floods.
On bus for about 7 hours to Bratislava, a beautiful city for 3 nights. Then 9 hours on bus with 2 hour lunch in Budapest. The onto SS Duchess to Bucharest, all down hill now, cruise director hopeless (spoilt by Rick on Beatrice) Dinner as long as you didn't ...
Long story short: ship, crew, excursions, food were all terrific. Had an amazing time and can't wait to go again.
Specifically for those with celiac disease / gluten free diet (or I imagine any other food restriction):
Chef Mario, Restaurant Manager Georgi and their staff were the highlight of this trip for me. Georgi appeared like magic to review the buffet or menu with me each meal and ...
I was not fond of ocean cruises when I saw the river cruise ads I was intrigued! I am so pleased that I decided this was the adventure for me. If you are looking for a more intimate, peaceful and pampered experience this is the route for you. I cannot say enough about the onboard service. The food alone was worth the trip, like eating at a 4star restaurant 3 times a day!!!! Wine and spirits ...
This was originally set for the Vietnam cruise in Feb 2020 which we decided to cancel due to COVID. Selected this cruise due to the destinations. Tour guides were hit or miss, with most being a miss. Extra cost for Vienna Opera house not worth it. Had small, short program in a side room, did not get to see any of the opera house other than when we entered and departed, very disappointed. Went ...
Quite simply, for the money, river cruising is not worth it - for US. For others it may be, but when you calculate what you are paying daily (approx $1k EUR for our upgraded (VERY SMALL) room), we feel it's definitely not worth it.
I would highly recommend researching everything in detail before doing a cruise. Without writing an essay, examples of disappointment include: - Food was mostly ...
We chose UniWorld as it had been recommended to us by a friend and were interested in river cruising. We had only been ocean cruising before and were interested in the smaller, all inclusive value of a river cruise. We were not disappointed at all.
Boat: It's nice, clean. We enjoyed the common area, the dining room and the sun deck up above. I will say that when everyone gets in the dining ...
We've done ocean cruises for years and decided to try a river cruise because we always wanted to see the Danube. We chose Uniworld since it was a boutique line with good reviews. We did the 9 night Delightful Danube and Prague on the SS Beatrice on July 24, 2019. We opted for the 2 day pre-extension in Budapest.
Overall the vacation was good. But given the price, I would say it failed to ...
Went on uniworld last year Avignon to Lyon. Great cruise. Great food, wine service. Not this year. What happened to the personal butlers? Gone! Food was at best average and some afternoons even worse. Cabins are smaller. Tours are shorter and not as interesting. I loved last year. Not this year. I would not recommend this tour. I do not think I will go uniworld again based on the price and value. ...
I have waited to write this review, because I am really loathe to write a bad review without hearing from the service provider. There was a problem with sewage on the ship for the first 3 or 4 days and there was a penetrating and sickening odour on the ship - especially in the main entrance and at the end of the dining room. One staff person acknowledged that there was an issue but our ...
I would like to congratulate Uniworld´s marketing department - they do a great job of selling something that does not exist.
. This is a nicely decorated river ship but it is nothing special.
. Their "ALL INCLUSIVE" policy is not so - the city tour in Budapest consisted of a visit to the Parliament Building, impressive, a short drive on the Pest side and a 10 minute stop for picture taking ...