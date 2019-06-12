Bathroom
Bathroom
Cruiser Rating
3.3
Average
14 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
peaceful and pampered
"Would have loved time to select treasures to bring home!Only spot for improvement I can note is a bit more free time on excursions where shopping was possible...."Read More
Riverrat_1 avatar

Riverrat_1

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Uniworld The pluses and minuses.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on S.S. Beatrice

User Avatar
Kjohn52
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

SS Beatrice 5star plus just the best, Great staff excellent meals and entertainment could not have wished for better. then the floods. On bus for about 7 hours to Bratislava, a beautiful city for 3 nights. Then 9 hours on bus with 2 hour lunch in Budapest. The onto SS Duchess to Bucharest, all down hill now, cruise director hopeless (spoilt by Rick on Beatrice) Dinner as long as you didn't ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Fantastic cruise even for a celiac!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on S.S. Beatrice

User Avatar
Izengolf
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Long story short: ship, crew, excursions, food were all terrific. Had an amazing time and can't wait to go again. Specifically for those with celiac disease / gluten free diet (or I imagine any other food restriction): Chef Mario, Restaurant Manager Georgi and their staff were the highlight of this trip for me. Georgi appeared like magic to review the buffet or menu with me each meal and ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

peaceful and pampered

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on S.S. Beatrice

User Avatar
Riverrat_1
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I was not fond of ocean cruises when I saw the river cruise ads I was intrigued! I am so pleased that I decided this was the adventure for me. If you are looking for a more intimate, peaceful and pampered experience this is the route for you. I cannot say enough about the onboard service. The food alone was worth the trip, like eating at a 4star restaurant 3 times a day!!!! Wine and spirits ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2023

Big disappointment; did not meet up to expectations

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on S.S. Beatrice

User Avatar
dabontherun
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was originally set for the Vietnam cruise in Feb 2020 which we decided to cancel due to COVID. Selected this cruise due to the destinations. Tour guides were hit or miss, with most being a miss. Extra cost for Vienna Opera house not worth it. Had small, short program in a side room, did not get to see any of the opera house other than when we entered and departed, very disappointed. Went ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2022

Not Value for money

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on S.S. Beatrice

User Avatar
katmachine
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Quite simply, for the money, river cruising is not worth it - for US. For others it may be, but when you calculate what you are paying daily (approx $1k EUR for our upgraded (VERY SMALL) room), we feel it's definitely not worth it. I would highly recommend researching everything in detail before doing a cruise. Without writing an essay, examples of disappointment include: - Food was mostly ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Loved Fall on the Danube

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on S.S. Beatrice

User Avatar
lynettejenkins
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose UniWorld as it had been recommended to us by a friend and were interested in river cruising. We had only been ocean cruising before and were interested in the smaller, all inclusive value of a river cruise. We were not disappointed at all. Boat: It's nice, clean. We enjoyed the common area, the dining room and the sun deck up above. I will say that when everyone gets in the dining ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Small ship, big price, big excursion groups, poorly organized

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on S.S. Beatrice

User Avatar
djbarnes
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We've done ocean cruises for years and decided to try a river cruise because we always wanted to see the Danube. We chose Uniworld since it was a boutique line with good reviews. We did the 9 night Delightful Danube and Prague on the SS Beatrice on July 24, 2019. We opted for the 2 day pre-extension in Budapest. Overall the vacation was good. But given the price, I would say it failed to ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Definitely disappointing

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on S.S. Beatrice

User Avatar
Irweiss
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Went on uniworld last year Avignon to Lyon. Great cruise. Great food, wine service. Not this year. What happened to the personal butlers? Gone! Food was at best average and some afternoons even worse. Cabins are smaller. Tours are shorter and not as interesting. I loved last year. Not this year. I would not recommend this tour. I do not think I will go uniworld again based on the price and value. ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

No acknowledgement of issues

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on S.S. Beatrice

User Avatar
Marchbreaktraveller
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I have waited to write this review, because I am really loathe to write a bad review without hearing from the service provider. There was a problem with sewage on the ship for the first 3 or 4 days and there was a penetrating and sickening odour on the ship - especially in the main entrance and at the end of the dining room. One staff person acknowledged that there was an issue but our ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cruise did not meet our expectations

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on S.S. Beatrice

User Avatar
MelanieSco
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I would like to congratulate Uniworld´s marketing department - they do a great job of selling something that does not exist. . This is a nicely decorated river ship but it is nothing special. . Their "ALL INCLUSIVE" policy is not so - the city tour in Budapest consisted of a visit to the Parliament Building, impressive, a short drive on the Pest side and a 10 minute stop for picture taking ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

