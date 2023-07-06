The addition of three larger suites and four cabins reconfigured as connecting family rooms, has reduced capacity from 156 to 152 passengers. Our early-season sailing had only 97 passengers and 56 crew, so we were lavished with attention. The ever-professional crew made such a difference to everyone's enjoyment. From the captain, the cruise manager, restaurant manager and hotel manager to the delightful waiters, bartenders and impeccable housekeeping, Beatrice's team is hard to beat.

A sign of the times: The Captain's Lounge, which housed a small library, is gone to make way for the modern Max's, where every table has USB ports and international power points to plug in and charge phones, iPads and Kindles. Max's hosts cooking classes (for an extra fee), while its bar is completely overlooked; there is no entertainment so many passengers didn't know it exists. More popular is Schubert's, a complimentary, Austrian-style cafe. Much of the outdoor deck at the bow has been reclaimed for this lovely, indoor alternative to the main restaurant.

The 2018 renovation, undertaken by designers from Red Carnation Hotels (Uniworld's sister brand), addresses style and comfort in equal measures. The overriding feeling is one of lightness and brightness as sunshine streams in through panoramic windows onto the light wood and blue decor. New furniture and divine beds make everything literally comfortable. Adding to this appeal are special touches, most notably the marble-floored lobby with jars of candy, lots of vases of fresh flowers and the impressive artwork collection (some original Picasso, Alexander Calder and Murano glass artist Pino Signoretto).

Six itineraries are offered on the Danube, stopping in the Czech Republic, Germany, Austria, Hungary, Croatia, Romania, Bulgaria and Serbia. Dedicated family sailings are held on select dates.