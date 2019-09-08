Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on S.S. Antoinette

I will start with the things I like and that was the ship. It was very nice and cabin was very comfortable. We had the deluxe french balcony. One closet that had draws below was useless because it hit the night stand and you could not open the draws. As usual the service was excellent. Now on to what I did not like. I thought the food was just OK. I never had a meal where I said that was ...