Photo Credit: jmb5545
Photo Credit: jmb5545
Photo Credit: jmb5545
Photo Credit: jmb5545
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.3
Very Good
98 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Pleasantly Surprised
"much improved since then, the cabin was a suite on Princess deck 4**, while pricey we enjoyed all the little perks like the well stocked frig, snacks, loads of storage for a river boat plus the little balcony.Basel to Amsterdam…an area we had not explored…last time on Uniworld was 2008…...."Read More
At sea days avatar

At sea days

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Filters

1-10 of 98 Uniworld S.S. Antoinette Cruise Reviews

UniWorld Does Not Act in Good Faith

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on S.S. Antoinette

User Avatar
Dee Teacher
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

UniWorld Cruise, as a company, was a disappointment. Unfortunately because of flooding conditions on the Rhine River, we missed out on the first four days of our sailing cruise and three cities. UniWorld was well aware before the trip started that we would not be able to sail to our locations. They should have given us the option of canceling and rebooking, we would have chosen to reschedule. ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Very disappointing and lied to

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on S.S. Antoinette

User Avatar
Roy Bean
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My wife and I were on the Rhine cruise that experienced flooding on the river in June. We were disappointed that we only sailed two nights and were bused primarily to our excursions. but the situation was out of Uniworld's hands and the crew of both ships did an excellent job under trying conditions. On the day of departure via bus from Strasbourg to Basel, our suitcases were picked up 45 ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2024

Castles along the Rhine

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on S.S. Antoinette

User Avatar
PNFL
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I will start with the things I like and that was the ship. It was very nice and cabin was very comfortable. We had the deluxe french balcony. One closet that had draws below was useless because it hit the night stand and you could not open the draws. As usual the service was excellent. Now on to what I did not like. I thought the food was just OK. I never had a meal where I said that was ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Full Open-Air Balcony

Pleasantly Surprised

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on S.S. Antoinette

User Avatar
At sea days
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Basel to Amsterdam…an area we had not explored…last time on Uniworld was 2008….much improved since then, the cabin was a suite on Princess deck 4**, while pricey we enjoyed all the little perks like the well stocked frig, snacks, loads of storage for a river boat plus the little balcony. Tho for the most part the weather was typical of that time of year, cloudy followed by rain and more cloudy…the ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2023

Cabin Type: Suite with Full Open-Air Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

Loved this itinerary and this ship

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on S.S. Antoinette

User Avatar
Cruiselover22334
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

What a fantastic itinerary on the Rhine River and I just loved this ship! She is small and compact but brings the destination on board with local meals and local wines. I would recommend this itinerary for anyone who wants to see lots of small towns and villages in Europe. The crew on our cruise were outstanding and the attention to detail in the dining room was very impressive. Our waitress ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2023

Cabin Type: French Balcony Stateroom

Enjoyable cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on S.S. Antoinette

User Avatar
jmb5545
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We traveled on the SS Antoinette from Amsterdam to Basel on October 2-9, 2022. The ship is decorated in Uniworld unique décor that is very ornate. Our room 314 was nice and had comfortable beds, ample storage, nice sized bathroom and worked well for our stay. I would liked to have had more USB type outlets. Just one outlet next to bed. There is a tv mounted with many stations, music, movies, ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2022

Cabin Type: French Balcony Stateroom

Totally disappointing

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on S.S. Antoinette

User Avatar
Roger2AG
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

11.24.22 We recently completed a Uniworld Cruise (Castles Along the Rhine) on the ship, SS Antoinette from Basel to Amsterdam (09.25.22 to 10.02.22 with a post-cruise extension for all in Amsterdam until 10.04.22). two (2) Parents (us), two (2) Adult children with spouses for a total of six (6) guests. We as parents paid for all the costs including air from Uniworld Air Dept, Uniworld ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Full Open-Air Balcony

Great ship and cruise

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on S.S. Antoinette

User Avatar
Grege2
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Our cruise was great value. The "Marie Antoinette / Louis VI" decor was good fun - lots of mirrors and gold, like Versailles. Restaurant and meals were excellent, drinks unlimited, service great. We had the lowest deck cabin, with just a high window, but it was fine. We spent all our free time on deck, or the lounge etc. I wouldn't pay more for a French Balcony or Full Balcony, on this or ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Cabin Type: Classic Stateroom with Window

Noisy and disappointing dinners

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on S.S. Antoinette

User Avatar
Small Pebbles
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Our travel agent recommended this cruise line over others. We had had a wonderful experience with Tauck’s musical cruise on the Danube but she said there’s no comparison in terms of Uniworld being a better experience. My first reaction upon entering the boat’s lobby is that it looked cluttered. There is a large blue chandelier that overpowers the small area. Downstairs in the reception area ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Suite with Full Open-Air Balcony

Another great Uniworld cruise - Castles along the Rhine

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on S.S. Antoinette

User Avatar
melton1870
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I just returned from our second Uniworld cruise. The first was on the S.S. Catherine going from Lyon to Avignon in 2016. It was excellent and initially we were a bit concerned that the Castles along the Rhine (Amsterdam to Basel) cruise might not live up to our experience in the south of France. But it certainly did! We spent 4 days in Amsterdam before boarding the S.S. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony Stateroom

Find a S.S. Antoinette Cruise from $2,559

Any Month
Other Uniworld Ship Cruise Reviews
River Victoria Cruise Reviews
River Victoria Cruise Reviews
S.S. Maria Theresa Cruise Reviews
S.S. La Venezia Cruise Reviews
Mekong Jewel Cruise Reviews
Queen Isabel Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.