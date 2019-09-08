"much improved since then, the cabin was a suite on Princess deck 4**, while pricey we enjoyed all the little perks like the well stocked frig, snacks, loads of storage for a river boat plus the little balcony.Basel to Amsterdam…an area we had not explored…last time on Uniworld was 2008…...."Read More
UniWorld Cruise, as a company, was a disappointment. Unfortunately because of flooding conditions on the Rhine River, we missed out on the first four days of our sailing cruise and three cities. UniWorld was well aware before the trip started that we would not be able to sail to our locations. They should have given us the option of canceling and rebooking, we would have chosen to reschedule. ...
My wife and I were on the Rhine cruise that experienced flooding on the river in June. We were disappointed that we only sailed two nights and were bused primarily to our excursions. but the situation was out of Uniworld's hands and the crew of both ships did an excellent job under trying conditions.
On the day of departure via bus from Strasbourg to Basel, our suitcases were picked up 45 ...
I will start with the things I like and that was the ship. It was very nice and cabin was very comfortable. We had the deluxe french balcony. One closet that had draws below was useless because it hit the night stand and you could not open the draws. As usual the service was excellent.
Now on to what I did not like. I thought the food was just OK. I never had a meal where I said that was ...
Basel to Amsterdam…an area we had not explored…last time on Uniworld was 2008….much improved since then, the cabin was a suite on Princess deck 4**, while pricey we enjoyed all the little perks like the well stocked frig, snacks, loads of storage for a river boat plus the little balcony. Tho for the most part the weather was typical of that time of year, cloudy followed by rain and more cloudy…the ...
What a fantastic itinerary on the Rhine River and I just loved this ship! She is small and compact but brings the destination on board with local meals and local wines. I would recommend this itinerary for anyone who wants to see lots of small towns and villages in Europe. The crew on our cruise were outstanding and the attention to detail in the dining room was very impressive. Our waitress ...
We traveled on the SS Antoinette from Amsterdam to Basel on October 2-9, 2022. The ship is decorated in Uniworld unique décor that is very ornate. Our room 314 was nice and had comfortable beds, ample storage, nice sized bathroom and worked well for our stay. I would liked to have had more USB type outlets. Just one outlet next to bed. There is a tv mounted with many stations, music, movies, ...
11.24.22
We recently completed a Uniworld Cruise (Castles Along the Rhine) on the ship, SS Antoinette from Basel to Amsterdam (09.25.22 to 10.02.22 with a post-cruise extension for all in Amsterdam until 10.04.22). two (2) Parents (us), two (2) Adult children with spouses for a total of six (6) guests.
We as parents paid for all the costs including air from Uniworld Air Dept, Uniworld ...
Our cruise was great value. The "Marie Antoinette / Louis VI" decor was good fun - lots of mirrors and gold, like Versailles.
Restaurant and meals were excellent, drinks unlimited, service great.
We had the lowest deck cabin, with just a high window, but it was fine. We spent all our free time on deck, or the lounge etc. I wouldn't pay more for a French Balcony or Full Balcony, on this or ...
Our travel agent recommended this cruise line over others. We had had a wonderful experience with Tauck’s musical cruise on the Danube but she said there’s no comparison in terms of Uniworld being a better experience.
My first reaction upon entering the boat’s lobby is that it looked cluttered. There is a large blue chandelier that overpowers the small area. Downstairs in the reception area ...
My wife and I just returned from our second Uniworld cruise. The first was on the S.S. Catherine going from Lyon to Avignon in 2016. It was excellent and initially we were a bit concerned that the Castles along the Rhine (Amsterdam to Basel) cruise might not live up to our experience in the south of France. But it certainly did!
We spent 4 days in Amsterdam before boarding the S.S. ...