First launched in 2017, S.S. Victoria was the first of four identical newbuild river vessels constructed for the former Crystal Cruises, which also operated the refurbished vessel Crystal Mozart. In 2022 all five ships in the Crystal river fleet were acquired by newly formed Riverside Luxury Cruises -- part of the European hotel chain Seaside Collection -- and Crystal Bach was renamed Riverside Bach.

From 2024, under a three-year charter deal, the ship will be run by upscale boutique line Uniworld as one of the line's Super Ships. Uniworld has also taken on the former Crystal Mahler, now S.S. Elisabeth, on the same basis which will increase its fleet to 19 vessels.

S.S. Victoria Deck Plans Feature Cabins Above Water Level and Two-bedroom Suites

While the majority of river ships have entry level cabins on the lower deck with fixed windows at water level, S.S. Victoria, and its new Uniworld sibling S.S. Elisabeth, only have passenger cabins on the middle and upper decks. These 55 staterooms and suites all have panoramic balcony windows, which stretch the width of the cabin and can be lowered halfway to create the effect of a veranda inside the cabin, and walk-in closets.

Accommodations start at 188 square feet. The largest on the ship are the two Royal Suites that measure 506 square feet and have a king-size bed facing the river. They can also be booked with the adjoining standard cabin to create an expansive 759 square feet suite with two bedrooms connected by a separate living room.

Passengers familiar with Uniworld ships, which all feature individual decor with no two the same, will find the same on S.S. Victoria. The interior design showcases fine materials and finishes including leather, velvet and marble, with walk-in closets and faux fireplaces in some suite categories.

The main hub of the ship is the light and airy Palm Court lounge which has panoramic windows on three sides and glass panels in the ceiling.

The ship has three restaurants. The main restaurant is large enough to accommodate all passengers and there is a buffet and waiter service. The bistro is open throughout the day for light bites and snacks and there is an intimate private dining room for up to 10 passengers that is used for food and wine pairing gourmet dinners. There is also a rooftop bar, which sometimes hosts a BBQ, and a 24-hour self-serve tea and coffee station with snacks. Like all Uniworld cruises, dining venues will feature farm-to-table cuisine utilizing fresh local ingredients sourced by the chef in destinations visited.

S.S Victoria also has a massage room, small fitness center and a glass enclosed swimming pool situated at the back of the ship. There is a passenger laundry and elevator.

S.S. Victoria Will Showcase Signature Uniworld Experiences

The ship will have an all-Uniworld staff and replicate the line's trademark all-inclusive experiences along with butler service for suite guests.

S.S. Victoria's Maiden Voyage is 2024

S.S. Victoria will debut for Uniworld on March 31, 2024, when it will sail on the seven-night Holland & Belgium at Tulip Time itinerary.

S.S. Victoria Itineraries Will Include the Rhine and Moselle

Following the inaugural sailing, S.S. Victoria will sail on the week-long Castles Along the Rhine itinerary from Basel to Amsterdam and the nine-night Magnificent Moselle & Rhine round-trip Frankfurt itinerary. It will also offer seasonal Christmas market and springtime sailings in the Netherlands.

S.S. Victoria Stats

S.S. Victoria is 443 feet long and carries 110 passengers at full occupancy with 41 crew members.