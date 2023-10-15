S.S. Elisabeth is one of two ships acquired by luxury line Uniworld under a three-year charter with the European hotel group Seaside Collection. The 110-passenger vessel enters service in 2025 when it will be fully operated by Uniworld staff and have all of the line's hallmark touches.

The riverboat was constructed in 2017 as one of four identical ships for the former Crystal Cruises, which collapsed following the pandemic. These vessels, and the double-width Crystal Mozart, were all bought by Riverside Luxury Cruises; a river line created in 2022 by Seaside Collection. The former Riverside Mahler and Riverside Bach will become S.S. Elisabeth and S.S. Victoria, the latter making its debut with Uniworld in 2024. When both ships are sailing Uniworld will have a total of 19 vessels.

S.S. Elisabeth Deck Plans Feature Large Suites and Wellness Facilities

The 55 staterooms on S.S. Elisabeth include a pair of two-bedroom suites sleeping up to four, which is a rarity on river vessels. These accommodations, which measure 759 square feet, are situated on the uppermost passenger deck and have been created by providing the option to book two adjoining staterooms to create a spacious suite. When not connected they comprise a 506-square-foot Royal Suite and a smaller suite. Cabins on S.S. Elisabeth start at 188 square feet.

In addition to the outsize suites, another unusual feature on S.S. Elisabeth -- which will be one of Uniworld's Super Ships -- is there are no waterline cabins with fixed windows which form the lead in cabins on most river ships. Instead, all the accommodations are situated on the second and third deck and they all have panoramic windows which slide down halfway to create the effect of a balcony.

A standout public area on S.S. Elisabeth is the Palm Court, which dates from the Crystal era and was the main lounge on all the former Crystal river and ocean ships. Situated forward on the top deck, and with a small stage, it has glass panels in the roof and panoramic windows, which makes it a very airy and light area to relax during the day and meet for cocktails in the evening.

Situated on the same deck are two dining venues; a bistro that is open throughout the day for snacks and lighter meals. Next to it is the Vintage Room, an intimate venue that accommodates 10 passengers for specialty gourmet dinners and wine pairings. The main restaurant is on the deck below, where there is also a 24-hour tea and coffee station with snacks.

S.S. Elisabeth has a glass-enclosed indoor swimming pool, fitness center, massage room, passenger laundry and elevator.

S.S. Elisabeth’s Maiden Voyage will be in 2025

S.S. Elisabeth will sail on its inaugural voyage with Uniworld in 2025 and operate on the Rhine. The launch date and detailed itineraries are will be announced at a later date.

S.S. Elisabeth Stats

The vessel is 443 feet long and carries 110 passengers at full occupancy with 41 crew members.