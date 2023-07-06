Here's what you can expect on a River Victoria cruise:

All cabins are outside, with many having real balconies. All six cabin categories feature individual climate control, telephone, and infotainment center with flat-screen TV and complimentary movie and entertainment options. Fine linens and a pillow menu provide comfort. Cabins are stocked with bottled water, plush towels and L'Occitane en Provence bath and body products. A safe, hair dryer and bathrobe complete the cabin amenities. Colorful draperies and striped upholstery complement stark-white linens in the staterooms and suites.

Dining in the main venue, the Pushkin Restaurant, is open seating. Dinners are ordered from a menu that changes daily and is designed to reflect both the region and season. Fresh ingredients are often purchased from local farmers and markets. Dinner includes a selection of complimentary wines and beers. Breakfast and lunch are served buffet-style with hot and cold selections. In addition, there is an early riser breakfast and afternoon tea. Soft drinks are always complimentary, as is the 24-hour specialty coffee and tea bar.

The Chagall Lounge has a full-service bar and dance floor. Katrina Bar, on the uppermost deck, has an outdoor patio. A sun deck with lounge chairs, a fitness center, Serenity River Spa, a boutique and library complete the public areas onboard. An elevator is an added convenience.

Fellow passengers are likely to include the more experienced traveler, but not necessarily the seasoned cruiser, from North America and the U.K. Don't expect many younger cruisers or families.