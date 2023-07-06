  • Write a Review
River Victoria Review

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
13 reviews
See all photos

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises re-launched River Victoria in 2011 after an extensive refurb (it was built in 1982). The 206-passenger boat sails Russia's Volga River between Moscow and St. Petersburg, with two-week itineraries visiting the villages and cities between. The journey includes visits to iconic sites such as Red Square, St. Basil's Cathedral and UNESCO World Heritage Site Kizhi Island. Experience the Children's House of Arts and Crafts, as well as Mandrogi, a reconstructed Russian village, Catherine's Palace and the State Hermitage Museum. Fares also include service charges and transfers.

Here's what you can expect on a River Victoria cruise:

All cabins are outside, with many having real balconies. All six cabin categories feature individual climate control, telephone, and infotainment center with flat-screen TV and complimentary movie and entertainment options. Fine linens and a pillow menu provide comfort. Cabins are stocked with bottled water, plush towels and L'Occitane en Provence bath and body products. A safe, hair dryer and bathrobe complete the cabin amenities. Colorful draperies and striped upholstery complement stark-white linens in the staterooms and suites.

Dining in the main venue, the Pushkin Restaurant, is open seating. Dinners are ordered from a menu that changes daily and is designed to reflect both the region and season. Fresh ingredients are often purchased from local farmers and markets. Dinner includes a selection of complimentary wines and beers. Breakfast and lunch are served buffet-style with hot and cold selections. In addition, there is an early riser breakfast and afternoon tea. Soft drinks are always complimentary, as is the 24-hour specialty coffee and tea bar.

The Chagall Lounge has a full-service bar and dance floor. Katrina Bar, on the uppermost deck, has an outdoor patio. A sun deck with lounge chairs, a fitness center, Serenity River Spa, a boutique and library complete the public areas onboard. An elevator is an added convenience.

Fellow passengers are likely to include the more experienced traveler, but not necessarily the seasoned cruiser, from North America and the U.K. Don't expect many younger cruisers or families.

About

Passengers: 202
Crew: 110
Passenger to Crew: 1.84:1
Launched: 2011

Uniworld River Victoria Cruiser Reviews

Wonderful Uniworld River Cruise, Moscow to St. Petersburg

The River Victoria is a wonderful, modern vessel. Very, very nice, It appeared to have been through refurbishment recently.Read More
Cruising-Jim

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Uniworld River Victoria cruise is terrific!

The week on the rivers (we were on four) was a good break from the cities; small towns, more free time, interesting rural river views.Read More
dencruiser170

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Not up to Uniworld standards

We sat with a couple at dinner one night,who had gone on their own and paid $10 per person and had a guide.The shower was so small that when I dropped a small razor, I had to turn off the water, open the door, and step out to be able to pick it up.Read More
sandianc

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Very pleased with entire cruise experience

We arrived at the dock and had to go through security again as we approached the River Victoria ship. No big deal here, as I wonder whether the scanner was even plugged into electricity.Read More
GBColorado

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

