Uniworld Boutique River Cruises re-launched River Victoria in 2011 after an extensive refurb (it was built in 1982). The 206-passenger boat sails Russia's Volga River between Moscow and St. Petersburg, with two-week itineraries visiting the villages and cities between. The journey includes visits to iconic sites such as Red Square, St. Basil's Cathedral and UNESCO World Heritage Site Kizhi Island. Experience the Children's House of Arts and Crafts, as well as Mandrogi, a reconstructed Russian village, Catherine's Palace and the State Hermitage Museum. Fares also include service charges and transfers.
Here's what you can expect on a River Victoria cruise:
All cabins are outside, with many having real balconies. All six cabin categories feature individual climate control, telephone, and infotainment center with flat-screen TV and complimentary movie and entertainment options. Fine linens and a pillow menu provide comfort. Cabins are stocked with bottled water, plush towels and L'Occitane en Provence bath and body products. A safe, hair dryer and bathrobe complete the cabin amenities. Colorful draperies and striped upholstery complement stark-white linens in the staterooms and suites.
Dining in the main venue, the Pushkin Restaurant, is open seating. Dinners are ordered from a menu that changes daily and is designed to reflect both the region and season. Fresh ingredients are often purchased from local farmers and markets. Dinner includes a selection of complimentary wines and beers. Breakfast and lunch are served buffet-style with hot and cold selections. In addition, there is an early riser breakfast and afternoon tea. Soft drinks are always complimentary, as is the 24-hour specialty coffee and tea bar.
The Chagall Lounge has a full-service bar and dance floor. Katrina Bar, on the uppermost deck, has an outdoor patio. A sun deck with lounge chairs, a fitness center, Serenity River Spa, a boutique and library complete the public areas onboard. An elevator is an added convenience.
Fellow passengers are likely to include the more experienced traveler, but not necessarily the seasoned cruiser, from North America and the U.K. Don't expect many younger cruisers or families.
