River Tosca offers four categories of suites, plus the Presidential. The suites are the same size with the same amenities; the line says that the room's position on the ship determines the price.

The standard 335-square-foot suite comes with a king-sized bed that can be separated into two twins, a desk and chair, two armchairs and a side table, a full-sized closet, an iPod alarm clock and a flat-screen TV with satellite channels. All rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows with luxe treatments, as well as tasteful wallpaper and Egyptian-themed prints. While the ship advertised free Wi-Fi on its Web site, it was down on a recent cruise, so the staff provided, on request, USB sticks that connected you to the Internet. The voltage in the room is 220, but there's one 110 outlet in each stateroom.

The bathrooms are as big as, if not bigger than, ones you'd find in a luxury hotel. Each contains both a tub and a shower and is stocked with thick, white towels, slippers and a hair dryer. River Tosca uses the same linens and plush bathrobes that you'll find on other Uniworld ships. Shampoo, body lotion and conditioner are provided. One quibble with the toiletries: The ship uses Egyptian products that have olive oil as their main ingredient, which may be great for thick hair -- but not so much for thin hair like mine.

The ship has two Presidential suites on the fore of the third deck. They each consist of two full-size rooms for a total of 651 square feet. Instead of carpet, the bedroom floors are wooden, covered by silk rugs. The sitting rooms have sofas, coffee tables, two chairs and flat-screen TV's. There's also a small balcony with two chairs and a large window with retractable shades (which most people would keep down, as the view faces the crew's deck).