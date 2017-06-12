"Following dinner every evening, you could retire to the lounge & bar to enjoy the entertainment provided or sit up on the top deck watching the world go by and enjoying the setting sun.I started each day joining the exercise class on the top deck...."Read More
After a wonderful experience with Uniworld’s Burgundy and Provence cruise five years ago I was terribly disappointed in their performance this time around with the Classic Christmas Markets cruise. While I understand that inclement weather conditions are outside anyone’s control, Uniworld did a very poor job of contingency planning. We were provided information as to the status of our itinerary ...
A friend recommended Uniworld to me and I'm glad he did. What a wonderful experience it was.
The boat, the staff, the food, the scenery - everything exceeded my expectations.
And you could be as active or laid back as you desired. I started each day joining the exercise class on the top deck. There were daily walking tours of the local town or village where we were moored, a strenuous hike ...
We have river cruised on Tauck, Scenic, Vantage and Viking…..Uniworld is the worst! Poor and inconvenient docking spots (in an industrial dump one night), poor, non-regional food and wine, poor to no entertainment, poor guides and programs but VERY GREAT STAFF.!!
We expected wonderful local food and wines from the Moselle and Rhine region……no…..wines from S Africa, etc and food from some ...
We chose this cruise because of the destinations and prior reviews. The crew was great, the room adequate, the ship is unique and pretty. However the tours were badly organized with two exceptions, Heidelberg and Cologne. The Luxembourg tour with the American cemetery was awful. Only four hours allowed and forty five minutes each direction.We did not get to the cemetery as one road had ...
Just completed our first river cruise on the Rhine with Uniworld River Queen. Purchased a french balcony; not sure why it is called a balcony as this is a floor to ceiling window which doesn't open out onto a balcony at all, indeed there were no balconies onboard. Extremely disappointed in the position of the room which is situated right next to the restaurant, subsequently prior to the restaurant ...
We love the Moselle and the lovely towns on its shores. That part did not disappoint. This was a new cruise, and we were the first group to take it. This was our fourth cruise with Uniworld, and we have always loved the elegance of their product. Here’s what was disappointing: 1. no pianist on board - have always loved the sophisticated atmosphere in the lounge with a pianist taking requests. ...
This trip from Basel to Amsterdam over 13 days was so good. Last year we went on the Danube from Budapest to Prague but this has much more scenic vistas. My number one tip is to book your trip through Costco. We got a shipboard credit of $300 and a cash card for $1300. On the ship the crew was amazing and so hard working. The guests were very friendly to each other and we got to know some ...
The boat was nice, crew friendly, and well organized and food very good. Some points to consider:
* We travel often and don’t use a travel agent. Being our first time with UW, we booked by phone. The customer service reps were less than helpful, and when notified of our “late” flight time, said that if we had read the small print in the contract we received a couple of days after ...
This was our second cruise on Uniworld. We were so impressed with the first cruise on the Joie de Vivre in Paris we had to see if it was some how different. We were not disappointed. The service, accommodations, meals and excursions were just as good on our second cruise as the first. Although the rooms are a bit smaller than the Joie de Vivre, it was more than adequate. After all how much ...
Our third river cruise and second with Uniworld. We previously sailed with Uniworld from Amsterdam to Budapest and loved it. This cruise, from Amsterdam to Basel,( with a detour down the Moselle) had only two stops in common with our earlier cruise. The scenery along the Moselle was outstanding. Much of our free time was spent on the top deck. The cabin was small, but adequate. The food was ...