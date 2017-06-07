Our experience was bad enough that we will not be using Uniworld again. We were on the River Princess from Basel to Nuremberg in a French Balcony room.
We are seasoned travelers, so we have many other experiences from which to compare. Our cruise got off on the wrong foot. We were told that because of low water levels that we needed to board the River Princess at a port next in the ...
I am a River Heritage Member. I've taken at least 10 cruises over the last 20 years with Uniworld. I've sung the praises of this company for excellent service and responsive leadership. Something has changed. The leadership, both land based and on the ship is noticeably younger and less experienced. It appears that many of the more experienced and costly employees have been forced out. The ...
We chose this cruise because we are extremely interested in Central European history and all things Danube. At the time we booked this cruise Uniworld was severely discounting certain cruise destinations including this one as they re-start river cruise operations in Europe.
It was published somewhere (perhaps on Cruise Critic) that the River Princess was being renovated in 2020 for the 2021 ...
We are Heritage members and sailed with Uniworld before on the S.S. Joie de Vivre from Paris to Normandy. Our experience with Uniworld in 2017 was exceptional!
BUT THIS EXPERIENCE ON RIVER PRINCESS WAS NOT!
Front Desk Hotel Manager and staff looked upset and serious if you asked a question. No smiles at anytime. It was as if all of them had some attitudes. The wait staff were arguing at ...
We took the Uniworld European Jewels cruise between October 19 and November 3 from Budapest to Amsterdam. Due to low river levels, we spent far too much time on a bus, missed excursions and had to transfer to three different ships. The core of our complaint is that Uniworld was aware of this issue all summer and did not give us the opportunity to decide for ourselves whether we wished to proceed ...
We chose Uniworld after being told by the travel agent and the Uniworld rep. that the trip that they offer would meet our "bucket list" vacation as well as our anniversary. We were told that the ships, service, excursions, etc. were first rate and all of our dreams would be fulfilled. They took our deposit in March 2017 and the $15000 trip for my wife and me was paid by June 2018.
When we ...
This was our first river cruise and we worried it would be too small and slow for us. And it was.
We're very active, independent, well-traveled cruisers. We chose Uniworld based on its ratings and claims, and because we liked this itinerary plus the all-inclusive package. While we had some lovely experiences, saw some darling towns and met some special people (most from Down Under), we were ...
My husband and I chose this as a vacation in honor of our 35th anniversary. It did not disappoint! This was our first experience with river cruising. We were boarding in Amsterdam and arranged three days of our own visit to Amsterdam prior to arriving at the ship. (This was not a Uniworld "extension," just our own trip.)
Uniworld lived up to its reviews and reputation and gave us a great ...
We were first time river cruisers (2 Caribbean cruises), and we read Cruise Critic website for help. So, we wanted to put down any notes or tips for the next reader. As we did not know the river cruise market at all, we went to through our trusted, neighborhood Costco with its guaranteed service. We picked this cruise mainly because it grabbed two USA holidays (New Years and Christmas), and ...
This being our first River Cruise, we were unsure of what to expect, however all fears were put aside from the first moment we were met by our Uniworld Representative at Budapest airport.The welcome was professional and warm and we were soon on our way to the dock in a luxurious vehicle.
The Reception on board The River Princess was just as welcoming and we were invited to enjoy a lunch ...