Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on River Princess

Our experience was bad enough that we will not be using Uniworld again. We were on the River Princess from Basel to Nuremberg in a French Balcony room. We are seasoned travelers, so we have many other experiences from which to compare. Our cruise got off on the wrong foot. We were told that because of low water levels that we needed to board the River Princess at a port next in the ...