During the day, some might be surprised at the bold fuchsia and mahogany decor. The carpeting and upholstery are a deep pink-red, which might seem a bit bright when the sun shines in through the floor-to-ceiling windows that line the room. But in the evening, when the light dims a bit, the color takes on a softer glow that some found quite appealing. Still, this room is earmarked for redecoration.

Breakfast and lunch are served buffet-style, with both cold and hot items, while dinner is served by the efficient, friendly waiters. There is one seating for dinner, but passengers sit where and with whom they choose. There is no room service.