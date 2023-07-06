All 65 cabins are 153 square feet and thoughtfully designed with comfort and efficiency in mind. The only difference between categories is simply the deck they are located on and the size of the windows. The top-category staterooms have two floor-to-ceiling windows while those on the lowest deck have two small windows near the ceiling, just above the water line. Depending on the deck, the color scheme is bold, in jewel tones of emerald, blue or a pinky- red. Staterooms have three closets and eight drawers, twin beds convertible to a double, a small table and two chairs, a TV with local and satellite channels, a bathroom with shelf space and a good-sized, ceramic-tiled shower stall. The four suites measure 225 square feet and have three floor-to-ceiling windows and a roomier sitting area with a couch. All cabins have hair dryers, but bring along a converter and adapter for curling irons and the like since electric voltage is 220v.