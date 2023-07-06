  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

River Princess Activities

3.5 / 5.0
51 reviews
Editor Rating
2.0
Poor
Entertainment

Entertainment & Activities

Subdued, genteel entertainment is the norm, from a pianist playing and singing standards to a local cultural performance. Most of the entertainment is in the European cities themselves; don't expect Jackpot bingo or Broadway revues on the ship.

Public Rooms

The Main Lounge has a cool atmosphere of navy blue with aluminum railings separating the couches and chairs from the bar. There's a small dance floor and room for a piano or small combo. The lounge is lined with panoramic windows, making it an ideal spot for watching the passing scenery during daytime cruising or a nighttime view of city lights while docked. The Patio is a casual space for reading newspapers, playing board games or sipping coffee or tea. The expansive sun deck has lounge chairs and a glass-enclosed solarium that keeps passengers protected during inclement weather but can be opened when it's warm outside.

Spa & Fitness

The ship's fitness center has one treadmill, two stationary bikes and one climbing machine. Adjacent is a sauna and a shower for two with six shower heads for each person. Many shore excursions are walking tours, so passengers can get plenty of exercise while sightseeing.

For Kids

None. Uniworld cruises don't especially encourage youngsters so think carefully before bringing a child.

Activities & Entertainment

  • Captain's Lounge and Library
  • Cooking Demonstrations
  • Fitness Center
  • Internet
  • Live Nightly Music
  • Main Lounge
  • Nightly Recaps
  • Onboard Bicycles
  • Patio Lounge
  • Serenity River Spa*

    • * May require additional fees

    Find a River Princess Cruise from $2,789

    Any Month
    About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
    Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

    International Sites

    © 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

    • Privacy and Cookies Statement

    • Terms of Use

    • Site Map