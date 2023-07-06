Subdued, genteel entertainment is the norm, from a pianist playing and singing standards to a local cultural performance. Most of the entertainment is in the European cities themselves; don't expect Jackpot bingo or Broadway revues on the ship.
The Main Lounge has a cool atmosphere of navy blue with aluminum railings separating the couches and chairs from the bar. There's a small dance floor and room for a piano or small combo. The lounge is lined with panoramic windows, making it an ideal spot for watching the passing scenery during daytime cruising or a nighttime view of city lights while docked. The Patio is a casual space for reading newspapers, playing board games or sipping coffee or tea. The expansive sun deck has lounge chairs and a glass-enclosed solarium that keeps passengers protected during inclement weather but can be opened when it's warm outside.
The ship's fitness center has one treadmill, two stationary bikes and one climbing machine. Adjacent is a sauna and a shower for two with six shower heads for each person. Many shore excursions are walking tours, so passengers can get plenty of exercise while sightseeing.
None. Uniworld cruises don't especially encourage youngsters so think carefully before bringing a child.
