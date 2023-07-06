Public Rooms

The Main Lounge has a cool atmosphere of navy blue with aluminum railings separating the couches and chairs from the bar. There's a small dance floor and room for a piano or small combo. The lounge is lined with panoramic windows, making it an ideal spot for watching the passing scenery during daytime cruising or a nighttime view of city lights while docked. The Patio is a casual space for reading newspapers, playing board games or sipping coffee or tea. The expansive sun deck has lounge chairs and a glass-enclosed solarium that keeps passengers protected during inclement weather but can be opened when it's warm outside.