*Editor's Note: In 2020, River Princess will undergo a refurbishment and become one of the line's "super ships" for the 2021 season. * The sister ship to the newer River Empress, the River Princess nonetheless has a completely different ambiance. The decor on the River Princess is starker and bolder than its sister's, with honey-colored woods, aluminum accents, and a deep color scheme of green, blue or pinky-red. However, Uniworld President Serba Ilich says the ship will be renovated to tone down the decor so it is more similar to the soothing, rich-looking interior on the River Empress.

The ship is an extremely comfortable way to see some of Europe's most popular sights while unpacking only once. The long, narrow ships often dock in the heart of small towns and historic cities so passengers can simply walk off the ship to explore. Shore excursions are included and often are guided walking tours or motorcoach tours, sometimes with lunch in a wonderful restaurant for a local experience.