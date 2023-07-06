  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

River Princess Review

3.5 / 5.0
51 reviews
See all photos
Editor Rating
3.5
Average
Overall

*Editor's Note: In 2020, River Princess will undergo a refurbishment and become one of the line's "super ships" for the 2021 season. * The sister ship to the newer River Empress, the River Princess nonetheless has a completely different ambiance. The decor on the River Princess is starker and bolder than its sister's, with honey-colored woods, aluminum accents, and a deep color scheme of green, blue or pinky-red. However, Uniworld President Serba Ilich says the ship will be renovated to tone down the decor so it is more similar to the soothing, rich-looking interior on the River Empress.

The ship is an extremely comfortable way to see some of Europe's most popular sights while unpacking only once. The long, narrow ships often dock in the heart of small towns and historic cities so passengers can simply walk off the ship to explore. Shore excursions are included and often are guided walking tours or motorcoach tours, sometimes with lunch in a wonderful restaurant for a local experience.

About

Passengers: 130
Crew: 41
Passenger to Crew: 3.17:1
Launched: 2001
Shore Excursions: 77

Sails To

Europe

Sails From

Frankfurt, Vienna, Prague, Basel, Amsterdam

Fellow Passengers

Uniworld customers tend to be older, experienced travelers, although the age demographic may be trending downward as river cruising grows in popularity. The typical passenger is 50 years of age or older with a household income of more than $75,000. Many have cruised on large ocean-going cruise ships although Uniworld trips are also eminently suitable for the first-timer to Europe. Perhaps this is a more comfortable option than the five-country motorcoach tour?

Uniworld River Princess Dress Code

Casual and comfortable during the day while evenings are slightly dressier. A jacket is suitable for men at the captain's dinner.

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get River Princess price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

Find a River Princess Cruise from $2,789

Any Month

More about Uniworld River Princess

Where does Uniworld River Princess sail from?

Uniworld River Princess departs from Frankfurt, Vienna, Prague, Basel, and Amsterdam

Where does Uniworld River Princess sail to?

Uniworld River Princess cruises to Nuremberg, Bamberg, Wurzburg, Frankfurt, Vienna, Vilshofen an der Donau, Regensburg, Passau, Linz (Salzburg), Durnstein (Krems), Prague, Basel, Strasbourg, Miltenberg, Zurich, Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Ghent, and Antwerp

How much does it cost to go on Uniworld River Princess?

Cruises on Uniworld River Princess start from $2,789 per person.
Uniworld River Princess Cruiser Reviews

Thoroughly enjoyed this cruise

It was published somewhere (perhaps on Cruise Critic) that the River Princess was being renovated in 2020 for the 2021 travel season.Read More
Eaton Out

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

River Princess Staff and ship Fell short of quality

BUT THIS EXPERIENCE ON RIVER PRINCESS WAS NOT! Front Desk Hotel Manager and staff looked upset and serious if you asked a question. No smiles at anytime.Read More
jr13160

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Uniworld Three Ship Trip in Europe

Again, this speaks to the leadership qualities of Captian Ferdy on the River Empress.Read More
Stansberry

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Disappointing, considering their own marketing

This was our first river cruise and we worried it would be too small and slow for us. And it was. We're very active, independent, well-traveled cruisers.Read More
chirk

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection Fleet
River Empress
57 reviews
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map