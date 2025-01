Review for a Europe - All Cruise on River Duchess

We choose this cruise, as we were looking forward to having a relaxing cruise seeing the Danbue and Rhine, the locks and all the beautiful scenery along the way. Unfortunately, the River Duchess did not make it to Budapest so we could get on the boat. Instead we were put up in a hotel in Budapest and the next day had a 3+ hour bus trip to meet the boat in Vienna. This began our adventure. ...