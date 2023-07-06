  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

River Duchess Review

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
52 reviews
See all photos

*Editor's Note: In 2020, River Duchess will undergo a refurbishment and become one of the line's "super ships" for the 2021 season. *

River Duchess, the last of the "River Queen-class" vessels, which include siblings River Queen, River Empress, River Countess and River Princess, features three passenger decks plus sun deck, an elevator and a launderette.

Unlike the earlier and later ships in the fleet, though (River Ambassador, River Baroness, River Royale and Douro Queen), staterooms on these vessels, including the four suites, have no windows that open. Otherwise, the cabins are well-equipped, with flat-screen televisions, DVD players, international direct telephone service (outbound only), air conditioning, hotel-style beds, one armchair, a small settee and a coffee table. Standard staterooms measure 151 square ft.; suites have an additional 65 square ft. of living space, and suite guests get additional amenities such as an in-cabin fridge, slippers, sparkling wine and fresh fruit.

The onboard ambiance is casual, with guests congregating in the lounge or on the sun deck. There is a library for quiet time, a beauty salon, a sauna, small gymnasium and a computer station from which outgoing e-mail can be sent (2.50 euros each); incoming e-mail goes to the reception desk and is printed out for the passengers.

Open-seating dining offers fresh regional cuisine, with wine available for purchase. Dress is resort casual with the exception of the Captain's Gala and other occasional "formal" events, which on this vessel means jacket and tie for men, cocktail attire for women.

All interior space on the ship is smoke free; smoking is allowed on the sun deck only.

Fares are inclusive of gratuities for onboard and onshore services, including pre- and post-cruise extensions.

River Duchess offers cruises from 12 to 28 days from Amsterdam to Bucharest, Vienna to Amsterdam, Vienna to Bucharest and reverse.

About

Passengers: 130
Crew: 41
Passenger to Crew: 3.17:1
Launched: 2003
Shore Excursions: 63

Sails To

Europe

Sails From

Budapest, Amsterdam, Prague

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get River Duchess price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

Find a River Duchess Cruise from $3,499

Any Month

More about Uniworld River Duchess

Where does Uniworld River Duchess sail from?

Uniworld River Duchess departs from Budapest, Amsterdam, and Prague

Where does Uniworld River Duchess sail to?

Uniworld River Duchess cruises to Budapest, Vienna, Passau, Regensburg, Nuremberg, Bamberg, Wurzburg, Frankfurt, Rudesheim, Cologne, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Prague, and Durnstein (Krems)

How much does it cost to go on Uniworld River Duchess?

Cruises on Uniworld River Duchess start from $3,499 per person.
Uniworld River Duchess Cruiser Reviews

Very enjoyable cruise

The River Duchess was apparently refitted in 2020 for the 2021 season which was cut short due to COVID. It appears to us that carpets, mattresses, paint, laundry facilities, etc. were all new.Read More
Eaton Out

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Low river disruptions, but still a great time

We left Budapest a day early because of the river, but got an extra day in Vienna, which was great. Once we got as far as Vilshofen, the river was no longer navigable.Read More
seattleGTfan

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Wonderful Cruise Celebration, Great Itinerary

Luckily a AMAcruise guide helped us, by calling the River Duchess for us, and helping us get a cab to the hotel. We were easily reimbursed, but another unpleasant way to start our vacation.Read More
Fostersmith

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Another fabulous experience on Uniworld

Once again, Uniworld showed why they are at the top of the river cruise universe.Read More
jmhohn

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection Fleet
River Empress
57 reviews
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map