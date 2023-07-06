Uniworld's decor is upmarket, elegant, warm and sophisticated, with a great attention to detail. No expense seems spared on the high-quality bedding, furniture, marble bathrooms and overall construction.

Each cabin has a desk with a chair and a smaller table for daily delivered water, while the suites have a larger table and sitting area with a sofa and two chairs. Mirrors behind the bedheads in all cabins provide a sense of greater space. The bathrooms are well sized for a river vessel, but they're much larger in the suites. Suites have bigger showers and two basins each; regular staterooms each have one sink. Built-in closets provide adequate space for clothes and other belongings, and suitcases can be stored under the beds.

Riverview staterooms and suites have handcrafted Savoir of England beds; high thread count, 100 percent Egyptian cotton sheets; European duvets and a pillow menu. The twin beds can convert into large doubles.

Each stateroom or suite comes equipped with a flat-screen TV and complimentary movie and entertainment options, built-in closets, hair dryer, individual climate-control thermostat, telephone, safe and bottled water. Marble bathrooms are stocked with L'Occitane shampoo, conditioner, body lotion and shower gel; plush towels; a backlit magnifying mirror; waffle bathrobes and towel warmers.

Suites have additional amenities and services, including bottles of wine upon arrival, morning coffee and tea, Nespresso coffee machines, continental breakfast served in cabin, daily fruit and cookie plates, evening canapes, refrigerators, slippers, DVD players, iPod docking stations, and shoe shine and free laundry services.