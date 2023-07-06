The II Castillo Lounge is the full-service bar and dance floor located at the front of the ship on Rhine Deck. Most evenings are quiet, with a small crowd in the lounge enjoying the resident pianist and singer, who plays classical and modern songs nightly.
On one night, a local theater group came onboard for an evening of Italian opera repertoire. Another day, a wine expert gave an afternoon lecture about Italian wines; however, no tastings were served.
Most passengers participate in the daily shore excursions included in the cruise fares, which are limited to basic bus and walking tours, hosted lunches in town and a pasta-making demonstration. QuietVox headsets with earphones are provided for every tour so that everyone can hear what local guides are saying. A smaller number also pay for the optional trips to museums, art galleries and glass-blowing demonstrations, available every day.
River Countess is compact, so it has only a few public areas to mingle and relax.
Entering on Rhine Deck, passengers are welcomed by a glamorous 24-hour reception area with a chandelier and a couple of sofas, including a circular leopard-print lounger, where people tend to congregate. Adjacent is the classy, turquoise-themed Captain's Lounge and Library, comprising three tables, a small collection of books and photocopied newsletters from around the world.
On the Danube Deck are a small boutique, an Internet nook with two computers, a 24-hour tea and coffee machine, two tables, chairs and jars of biscotti.
Down below, Moselle Deck has a self-service laundry, with washing machine, dryer and detergent supplied.
The wide-open sun deck has shuffleboard, giant chess and tables and chairs for reclining in the fresh air. This is the most popular vantage point for sailaway and watching the passing scenery. It's also the only place where you're allowed to smoke. There is no pool or hot tub.
The ship has a small spa, the Serenity River Spa, with a masseur on Danube Deck. It also offers a fitness center, equipped with stationary bikes, a treadmill, a rowing machine, weights and yoga mats. Exercise classes, such as yoga and Zumba, are held early mornings on the sun deck, weather permitting.
Families are welcome, but Uniworld provides no facilities or activities for children. For this reason, it's rare to see kids onboard.
* May require additional fees