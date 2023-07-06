Entertainment & Activities

The II Castillo Lounge is the full-service bar and dance floor located at the front of the ship on Rhine Deck. Most evenings are quiet, with a small crowd in the lounge enjoying the resident pianist and singer, who plays classical and modern songs nightly.

On one night, a local theater group came onboard for an evening of Italian opera repertoire. Another day, a wine expert gave an afternoon lecture about Italian wines; however, no tastings were served.

Most passengers participate in the daily shore excursions included in the cruise fares, which are limited to basic bus and walking tours, hosted lunches in town and a pasta-making demonstration. QuietVox headsets with earphones are provided for every tour so that everyone can hear what local guides are saying. A smaller number also pay for the optional trips to museums, art galleries and glass-blowing demonstrations, available every day.