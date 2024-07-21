Timing and communication from Uniworld could have been better. For example, the day we visited Angkor Wat was probably one of the busiest days of the year due to the annual water festival. Our guide told us that crowds were probably 10 times a normal day.
The ship itself was comfortable as was the food service. Some of the daily shore excursions became a little repetitive or overly ...
The service on this ship was poor. Our room filled with diesel fumes from the ship moored next to us. This happened three evenings. Both my spouse and I got headaches. The night staff and the general manager came to our room more than once but nothing was done to assist us. The food was average at best. The excursions were not as described in the booklet. The laundry facility had one washer ...
A quite long a very detailed trip report including ship and the daily program.
We have been on an 8-day wine cruise with Uniworld’s S.S. Bon Voyage in midt October. Sailing along the three rivers: the Garonne, Dordogne, and Gironde, to explore the finest wine regions that southwestern France has to offer.
This was a historical journey through the wine regions of Bordeaux, Fort Médoc, ...
We were suppose to start our 3 week B/B cruise from Bucharest to Amsterdam on the "Beatrice" (capacity 148) but due to flooding on the Danube we started on the "Duchess" (capacity 130). The Beatrice was waiting for us when we arrived in Budapest, where we changed boats. The transition was handled smoothly by the Staff while the guests were on tour and everyone had their proper cabin for the ...
SS Beatrice 5star plus just the best, Great staff excellent meals and entertainment could not have wished for better. then the floods.
On bus for about 7 hours to Bratislava, a beautiful city for 3 nights. Then 9 hours on bus with 2 hour lunch in Budapest. The onto SS Duchess to Bucharest, all down hill now, cruise director hopeless (spoilt by Rick on Beatrice) Dinner as long as you didn't ...
Overall Rating C+ …could be better.
Rooms are very small but clean.
Not much to do on ship if you are not taking excursions. Normandy excursion was a highlight with excellent,tour guide Camille
Busses were packed with not much space between seat in front and behind you. Forget about reclining for fear of crushing the passenger behind your seat.
Food was better when served alacarte vs. ...
May I start with pet peeves? Sailed on 3 Uniworld crises. River cruises are not for people who have any physical limitations. Sometimes the ships are rafted which means not only do you have another ship a few feet from your room/window/balcony, but you then have to cross over those ships to get to shore. Reality of river cruises. Normandy cruise did not have one day of rafting---southern France, ...
The room is small but to be expected. We have a level 4 room. Delux verandah suite.
No fridge in room. No coffee maker in room. We have cruised Seadream, silver sea, Cunard and Seabourn. Food wise, this ship is a a lower standard. A la carte dinner is fine. Buffet lunch and breakfast with Choices that are reasonably limited. Wines are fine. Service staff are friendly. At the ...
We only decided a few months before to book this cruise. We had never heard of Uniworld and only taking one previous river cruise. We have 35+ ocean cruise with Viking ,Oceana, Cunard etc. The flights were with Easyjet all ok. We were greeted at the airport and approx 14 guests travelled to the ship in Porto. The setting where it was berthed is beautiful. The ship was rafted ie we had to go ...
If I could give 10 stars to Uniworld and SS Maria Theresa and staff I would. We absolutely loved our 7 day Danube River Cruise from Passau to Budapest. For reference, we are a married couple ages 51 and 52 and we were traveling with our two daughters ages 20 and 22. We were supposed be on this trip with my 79 year old father but he broke his arm before the trip and was not able to travel. To give ...