There are 59 cabins, all of which are outside. There are 16 staterooms on the Lower Deck (categories 2 and 3), which each measure 161 square feet. The four Category 3 staterooms are located toward the rear of the ship, closest to the engines and are thus slightly noisier than those positioned farther away from them. The 23 staterooms on the Main Deck (all Category 1) are the same dimensions (161 square feet) as those on the Lower Deck but benefit from French balconies. The Upper Deck houses 18 Junior Suites (215 square feet each) and two sumptuous Suites (323 square feet each), all of which have full balconies.
Every stateroom and suite has comfortable hotel beds and linens, an HD TV with access to several major international channels and a video-on-demand system, an iPhone/iPod charger, individual thermostat, hair dryer, bottled water and a safe. The bathrooms are well stocked with L'Occitane bath and body products, plush towels, waffle bathrobes and slippers. Passengers staying in suites further benefit from a welcome bottle of wine and a fresh fruit basket, replenished daily. There are multiple power sockets, all two-prong European plugs.
Decor in all cabins is traditional and elegant, with silk and chintz throws, curtains and wallpaper in muted colors (duck egg blue, mint green, taupe and cream) set against dark wood and brass furnishings. There is sufficient storage space, with plenty of little drawers in which to stow your belongings. There's also under-bed storage for luggage.