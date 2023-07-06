Every stateroom and suite has comfortable hotel beds and linens, an HD TV with access to several major international channels and a video-on-demand system, an iPhone/iPod charger, individual thermostat, hair dryer, bottled water and a safe. The bathrooms are well stocked with L'Occitane bath and body products, plush towels, waffle bathrobes and slippers. Passengers staying in suites further benefit from a welcome bottle of wine and a fresh fruit basket, replenished daily. There are multiple power sockets, all two-prong European plugs.

Decor in all cabins is traditional and elegant, with silk and chintz throws, curtains and wallpaper in muted colors (duck egg blue, mint green, taupe and cream) set against dark wood and brass furnishings. There is sufficient storage space, with plenty of little drawers in which to stow your belongings. There's also under-bed storage for luggage.