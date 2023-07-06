Entertainment & Activities

As is the case onboard most river ships, evening entertainment is largely limited to live piano recitals given by the resident musician (on a real piano, as opposed to a keyboard) and occasional local musical performances.

Shore excursions (included in the cruise fare) are generally excellent. The local company -- DouroAzul, which owns the Queen Isabel -- commands a fleet of brand-new, luxurious coaches, complete with reclining leather seats, that whisk passengers directly from the ship to lofty wine estates, picturesque villages and the cities of Salamanca and Guimaraes. The friendly, professional cruise director ensures that all passengers are well looked after, that their Quietvox radio receivers are working and that the pace is suitable. Younger, more active passengers might find there isn't quite enough time spent in each destination, but more mature travelers find the excursions to be well timed.