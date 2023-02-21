"The Cambodian experience was a real eye opener in that we were able to learn about their history and people, which was an unexpected highlight for us.Even today China makes their lives harder by controlling the water flow of the Mekong River!..."Read More
Timing and communication from Uniworld could have been better. For example, the day we visited Angkor Wat was probably one of the busiest days of the year due to the annual water festival. Our guide told us that crowds were probably 10 times a normal day.
The ship itself was comfortable as was the food service. Some of the daily shore excursions became a little repetitive or overly ...
I had served in Viet Nam in 1969-70, so I wanted to return and see the country. We started our trip in Hanoi, so it was very strange to be up where our “enemies” lived. The people were great!
The history, as the communist country of Viet Nam depicted, was tainted to make them as being very gracious to our soldiers while they were there in prison at the Hanoi Hilton. Getting past ...