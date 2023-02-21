Review for a Asia River Cruise on Mekong Jewel

I had served in Viet Nam in 1969-70, so I wanted to return and see the country. We started our trip in Hanoi, so it was very strange to be up where our “enemies” lived. The people were great! The history, as the communist country of Viet Nam depicted, was tainted to make them as being very gracious to our soldiers while they were there in prison at the Hanoi Hilton. Getting past ...