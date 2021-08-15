"The one qualm I would mention about the ship is that it appears that they don’t really care about the top deck.I would urge them to make more of the top deck, because it is such a wonderful part of the ship, as sort of loved an outdoor pool or hot tub...."Read More
Overall Rating C+ …could be better.
Rooms are very small but clean.
Not much to do on ship if you are not taking excursions. Normandy excursion was a highlight with excellent,tour guide Camille
Busses were packed with not much space between seat in front and behind you. Forget about reclining for fear of crushing the passenger behind your seat.
Food was better when served alacarte vs. ...
There were plenty of positives about this trip. The tours and tour guides were excellent. The onboard cruise director was fun, enthusiastic and give us good information about up coming ports. We had a deluxe balcony suite. It was a little small but very nicely decorated. The bedding was soft and having a king bed on a ship is always a plus. The bathroom was nice size. Heated flood and heated towel ...
Uniworld packages 3 voyages together as "Ultimate France", this covers week 2.
Ship #2: Joie de Vivre
It too had a bistro that you could book for dinner instead of the main dining room.
Housekeeping:- cabin was clean and well maintained.
There were about 120 passengers on board. About 40 continued on to Ship #3.
Food:
In week 2, I started to notice that many dishes were ...
Honestly, we chose this cruise because it fit our dates and we wanted to get to Normandy. That being said, we were extremely impressed with a Uniworld. The ship was extraordinary. The rooms are incredibly comfortable and well designed with every detail thought out completely. The one qualm I would mention about the ship is that it appears that they don’t really care about the top deck. We saw ...
We chose Uniworld as it is ranked at a very high standard in Luxury . All the best cruise’s lines River or Sea are expensive and we have done many invoking Silversea and Seaborne.
The boat is decorated in a French themed design and we felt it made it very dark . The cabin French Balcony was so small we were shocked when we walked in . We also can compare this to an Amareina cruise we did two ...
Always wanted to visit the Normandy beaches & we got to a day after the anniversary. Uniworld did it exceptionally well with the Cruise Manager organising 103 white roses for guest to lay at the memorial or on Omaha beach. Very emotional esp with a live bugler brought in - even though I am from NZ still was amazing to be apart of. Well planned and certainly well paced itinerary. The crew were ...
This was the second leg of three river cruises in France. Unfortunately, by the morning after we boarded my wife developed a mild cough, and prudently decided to take a home covid test. It was positive. We notified the crew, and then both tested again - her positive, me negative. They advised that we would both need to quarantine but assured us they would provide full service. The quarantine ...
We have enjoyed all of our experiences with Uniworld until now. On the plus side: The ship was very clean and well attended. the Ports were as described and the local tour guides were excellent especially in Versailles and Normandy. (note that in Rouen the art museum is not open on Tuesdays...I brought it to the attention of the local tour guide, who recommended it, (even though it was closed) ...
A beautiful ship with a excellent staff. We were in a suite. Although by necessity small, the room is very well thought out. Large windows make up for the lack of a balcony. You can control just about everything (tv, lights, windows) from your bed. Very comfortable bed. Excellent shower.
Service was top notch. Plenty of staff around and always willing to help. There were only 56 guests on our ...
My husband and I gave our travel agent an impossible list of criteria for a special vacation to celebrate our 20th anniversary. (We are both in our 70s but very active and fit.) Chip suggested Uniworld’s SS Joie de Vivre… lots of activity and history for my husband, lots of glamour and luxury for me, excellent food and service for us both. I was delighted to go to Paris (my husband not so ...