The queen-sized Savoir beds, which can be converted into two twin beds, are soft and cushy with Egyptian cotton sheets, European duvets and a range of pillow types. Up to four suitcases can fit under the bed, with two bedside tables and another set of drawers for further storage.

All cabins have a small desk and chair (with a welcome folder, service directory, writing pad, stationery, envelopes, pen), built-in closets with ample drawers and hanging space, a hair dryer, telephone, safe, bottles of water, ice bucket, umbrella, flat-screen TV with complimentary movies and music, and individual climate control thermostat. Metal flasks are provided as a gift for passengers to refill at the onboard water station. International outlets accept U.S./U.K./EU/AU plugs, while USB ports can also charge devices beside the bed, so there is no need to pack a power adapter. Free Wi-Fi is available shipwide but sometimes the connection is weak.

Each white marble bathroom has a walk-in, glass-enclosed shower with two options (overhead or handheld) and a door that seals closed to keep the heated floor dry. There is also a heated towel rack, backlit magnifying mirror, L'Occitane toiletries (soap, shampoo, conditioner, shower gel and body lotion), a vanity kit, plush towels, bathrobes and slippers. Two large drawers and a shelf above the basin provide adequate storage for two people's personal items.

Riverview: Staterooms on decks 3 and 4 have French balconies and measure 194 square feet in total. On Deck 2, staterooms have a smaller window and range from 180 square feet to 162 square feet. These cabins can accommodate two people in a queen bed or separated into two single beds. Designed in a boutique hotel style of classic elegance, the color scheme is red, white and peach with striped wallpaper, beige carpet and heavy curtains that can be closed to block out sunlight in the morning. One wall is all mirrors, which increases the sense of space. The cabins are still very compact but feel a little more spacious than those on some other Uniworld ships where the design can overwhelm the room. There is no fridge in these cabins.

Junior Suite: At 260 square feet, these larger rooms on Deck 4 have a sofa that converts into an extra bed to accommodate a third person. Junior suites can also interconnect with other triple-share suites (403, 405, 407 and 409). As well as all the amenities of riverview staterooms, suites come with butler service, which includes packing and unpacking assistance, picking up and returning laundry (free and unlimited), in-room breakfast, coffee and tea service, daily fruit and cookie plate, an evening snack and shoeshine. One special evening is offered in the Captain's Lounge, where the butler serves drinks and dinner. Suites also have a Nespresso coffee machine and tea, fully stocked mini-bar and a bottle of wine upon arrival. The decor is more opulent with wallpaper that matches the bedspread and sofa, a coffee table and more wardrobe space. Design and color scheme vary between suites to give each one a unique look.

Royal Suite: The largest suites with the most perks are found on Deck 4. Forward facing, these two suites each measure 401 square feet -- more than twice the size of a standard cabin. Butler service is provided, including packing and unpacking, picking up and returning laundry (which is free and unlimited), in-room breakfast, coffee and tea, daily fruit and cookie plate, an evening snack, and shoeshine. On one evening, passengers in suites can have drinks and dinner in the Captain's Lounge, served by the butler.

Aside from all the amenities of other staterooms and suites, Royal Suites also have a living room, a marble bathroom with rain shower and bathtub, a separate toilet and bidet area, heated floors and towel racks, and L'Occitane and Hermes toiletries. On the port side, Royal Suite 401 is decorated in red floral matching wallpaper, bedspread and sofa. It accommodates up to three passengers and can also interconnect with the neighboring suite (403) for another three people for a total of six. Royal Suite 402 accommodates two people and has a different decor, which is an understated gray and white. Both suites have higher quality bed linens, a coffee table, more storage and wardrobe space, and two French balconies -- one in the bedroom and one in the living area.