What the cabins lack is storage. Each stateroom has a wardrobe with a safe and three puny drawers. Bathrooms, while spacious, have no drawers either. And unlike the setup you find on almost every other cruise ship out there, the beds are too low to store your suitcases underneath, so you need to find room for them elsewhere.

Another note about the cabins: Ganges Voyager II is noisy when it sails, to the point where several suites at the back of the ship on the third floor should be avoided. The ship alleviates some of the annoyance by sailing only during daylight hours, but if you are sensitive to noise, stay clear of rooms 315 through 318.

All cabins have queen beds; most can be separated into twins with the exception of the top three suite classes where the beds are stationary. Most rooms have two chairs and a table in front of the French balconies, along with a desk and a complimentary mini-bar in the corner stocked with sodas and mixers and a daily fruit plate. Hair dryers are provided; toiletries are Kama Ayurveda Les Jardin d'Indie brand.

Signature and Colonial Suites: Located on Decks 2 and 3, the Signature and Colonial Suites are the same size, 256 square feet. The only difference is that the decor of the Signature Suites on Deck 2 is blue, while the rooms on Deck 3 are red. Another note for restless sleepers -- the suites on Deck 2 are all located toward the front of the ship so the noise from the engine isn't as bad as you might find a deck above.

Heritage Suites: The two Heritage Suites, measuring 280 square feet, are located at the very front of the ship on Deck 3 and have curved windows, which lend a unique view for sightseeing. The curved shape of the room does make the dilemma of storing suitcases even more pronounced, however. The bathrooms in these suites, as well as the upper two categories, have some extra drawer space. The king-sized beds in these rooms are four-posted and cannot be separated into twins. The Heritage Suites come with a welcome bottle of Champagne, butler service, a choice of premium Khadi Pure soaps, a bottle of premium (Australian) wine, free laundry service, a daily fruit plate and evening canapes.

Viceroy Suites: If you're looking for space, the two Viceroy Suites provide it. Located midship on Deck 3, the suites are significantly larger than the regular cabins, at 355 square feet. These rooms have a full daybed, along with two chairs and a table and a desk, as well as a mini-bar. The bathrooms in these suites contain extra drawer space. The king-sized beds here are also four-posted and cannot be separated into twins. Inclusions for this category are a welcome bottle of Champagne, butler service, a bottle of premium wine, a one-hour spa treatment for each person, laundry service, a daily fruit plate and evening canapes.

Maharaja Suite: The single Maharaja Suite onboard, located toward the front of Deck 3, is a sumptuous 375 square feet, but oddly it lacks the daybed that's in the Viceroy Suites. What makes this suite different is a double wardrobe, which provides more storage, and a separate bathtub from the shower. Extra storage space can be found in the bathroom as well. The four-posted king-sized bed cannot be separated into twins. Inclusions for this category are the same as in the Viceroy Suites.