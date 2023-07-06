Until now. Since 2016, Uniworld has put the Ganges Voyager II under exclusive charter, offering two-week trips that combine a land tour of India's Golden Triangle cities -- Delhi, Agra and Jaipur -- with seven nights on the Ganges. (Well, sorta. The ship never gets to the Ganges proper, sailing instead on three tributaries: the Hooghly, the Jalangi and the Bhagirathi.) It's all part of the Ganges Delta, however, and within Indian culture, the rivers are considered the same as Mother Ganges.

The colonial-themed Ganges Voyager II started life under Haimark. After that company went bankrupt, ownership transferred to River Heritage Journey Line, which runs the ship operations. On every sailing, however, there's a manager reporting directly to Uniworld who stays with the vessel for the season.

With such an extensive land portion, Uniworld's offering is really two trips in one -- and the tour feels like it. The Golden Triangle part of the trip is go-go-go, with full days of excursions in busy chaotic cities, long coach trips between destinations and some of the finest luxury hotels in the world (Uniworld partners with the renowned luxury company Oberoi and the accommodations are spectacular). While the Oberoi provides a bit of a soft landing into India, you're in a luxury bubble and spend quite a bit of time viewing the country from behind a window.

The vibe changes once you reach Ganges Voyager II. Once the ship pulls away from Kolkata, you have a front-row seat to rural India, with all of its joys and peculiarities. You'll see rice paddies and river dolphins, temples and villages. The river itself is a hub of activity; Indians use it to bathe, wash clothes, bless icons, dump cremated ashes and much more. Villagers will wave at the ship -- still a new phenomenon -- from the stone ghats (steps) that lead down to the river. When you dock, you'll become an object of curiosity. While the riotous colors will tempt your camera at every turn, don't be surprised if a villager asks to take a selfie with you!

You can't mention India without talking about hygiene, or more precisely, lack thereof. The trash and sanitary conditions are shocking for Westerners and are probably the biggest barrier toward understanding the country. On the river, you'll see people drinking out of the same water where someone just defecated. Even in the largest cities, people share the road with cows, pigs, goats, dogs, and in Rajasthan, camels -- and their droppings are everywhere (in villages, the dung is formed into patties and slapped onto houses to be used as a later fuel source). It's disturbing and yes, disgusting.

Uniworld and Ganges Voyager II counter the dangers posed by the unsanitary conditions with an aggressive offense. Closed-toe shoes are recommended, and they are cleaned every time you return to the ship. Copious amounts of bottled water are handed out for drinking and toothbrushing, and staff members squirt sanitizer into your hands constantly. Passengers are warned to give street food a wide berth, and while some of the puppies on the roads look cute, you're admonished not to touch them. Though the sheer novelty of the foods you're eating might give you some tummy issues, it's easily countered by some simple medications and a day or two of bland diet from the chef.

Speaking of the chef and the rest of the staff, they enhance the Ganges Voyager II experience with good cheer and great effort. Beyond the regular waiter and steward duties, they serve as personal interpreters for Indian culture, taking part in Bollywood dance lessons, decorating women's arms and legs with henna designs and egging passengers on at the cricket bat. Ganges Voyager II has long stretches of scenic cruising, but the staff fills the downtime with enrichment activities such as lectures, cooking classes and trivia. The tour guides and tour manager, too, are top notch, with sharp senses of humor. Before the cruise, they help navigate the logistics of traveling between numerous cities with aplomb and onboard, they help make sense of the incongruities you often witness in everyday Indian life.

The unhurried pace on the river might bore the restless. But the ship, with its teak furniture, white ironwork and colorful block patterns and murals on the walls, is a destination unto itself. The upper deck is split in two, with one side consisting of a lounge with a large bar and plenty of comfy chairs and sofas, and the other an outdoor sun deck, with chairs, daybeds and loungers where you can read or snooze (much of the outdoor space is under cover, so you don't have to worry about the heat). The small spa, with both Indian and Western treatments, does brisk business at affordable prices and the in-room flat-screen TVs have documentaries about the country for those who want even more enrichment. Cabins are on the large side and while storage is a sore point, the French balconies and colorful Indian-Colonial decor make them pleasant hideaways as well.

All in all, we give high marks to Uniworld for bringing their brand of luxury, service and attention to detail to a place where daily necessities can be challenging. If you want time to relax and get into the country, in addition to seeing the more tried-and-true tourist route, Ganges Voyager II and Uniworld's itinerary will meet your expectations, and then some.