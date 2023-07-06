Unrestricted by low bridges and locks, it is much larger than European riverboats and offers scaled-down facilities similar to an oceangoing vessel.

Yran & Storbraaten, the Norwegian naval design company that has worked with lines such as Disney Cruises, Holland America, Seabourn and Viking, designed Century Legend.

The cabins are located across six of the seven passenger decks. There are 156 Deluxe Cabins, which measure 301 square feet, 34 Executive Suites measuring 415 square feet, four Junior Suites that are 323 square feet and a pair of generously proportioned Presidential Suites, both 1,140 square feet. All of the staterooms have floor-to-ceiling sliding doors that open onto a veranda, with the exception of the eight Deluxe Cabins situated on the Main Deck (Deck 2), which have large panoramic windows that do not open.

Thirty-two Deluxe Cabins are situated on the Upper Deck (Deck 3) and the majority of cabins -- 66 in total -- are on the Promenade Deck (Deck 4). These are made up of Deluxe, Junior Suites and the two Presidential Suites, the latter located forward with wraparound balconies and room for a table, two chairs and a pair of loungers. There are 64 cabins on the Bridge Deck (Deck 5), comprising 62 Deluxe Cabins and two Junior Suites. There are 23 Executive Suites on the Observation Deck (Deck 6), and 11 other Executive Suites are on the Sun Deck (Deck 7), another unusual feature for a river vessel.

All cabins are equipped with a bathtub -- also a rarity on riverboats -- plus a shower, and the living area includes a sofa, coffee table, desk, hair dryer, flat-screen TV, mini-fridge, climate control and complimentary bottled water replenished daily. The beds have quality cotton bed linen and a memory foam bed topper. The Presidential Suites have a separate bedroom and lounge area. Additional extras for suite passengers include butler service, daily snacks and a coffee maker. Room service is also available for the Presidential Suites.

All meals are served in the main dining room and there is also a separate VIP restaurant for Executive and Presidential Suite passengers. Menus feature local specialties and familiar Western dishes. Complimentary soft drinks, coffee and tea are served with lunch, and red and white house wine, local beers and soft drinks are included with dinner. Drinks from the bar are added to the onboard account.

Other amenities on the ship include an indoor swimming pool, cinema, spa, fitness center, card room and free Wi-Fi. There is an onboard medical center and laundry, both chargeable, and the ship has two exterior scenic elevators. The large lounge hosts evening entertainment and lectures, along with tai chi classes and the traditional Chinese board game mahjongg.

Daily excursions and airport transfers are included in the fare.

Century Legend sails on Uniworld's three 10- to 17-night Chinese land/cruise itineraries.