We felt super safe with all of the Covid protocols which influenced our decision. The weather did not cooperate (65 mph winds) so we missed 2 days of land activities. The crew was the best and they planned talks, documentaries, games, etc. to fill in the time. Water activities were all cancelled but we had hikes, winery visits, etc. Food and drinks were outstanding. Cabins are small and old ...
We just finished Uncruise's Rivers of Adventure cruise along the Snake and Columbia rivers (departure Oct 12 from Clarkston WA). It was a lovely cruise through a beautiful area of the country, that I think alot of people don't know about, but should. The canyon scenery was really spectacular. Also, this is great cruise for people who like to hike. We did 3 good hikes: the falls at Palouse ...
If you are looking for an extraordinary way to explore the Last Frontier, unCruise Adventures gifts you the opportunity to not just visit Alaska, but to step Inside!
- Kayak through frozen, glacial water
- Paddleboard alongside jumping salmon
- Bushwhack through remote islands and land on deserted beaches
- Skiff to the face of calving glaciers
- Taste bullwhip ...
This was our fifth cruise with Uncruise and our first on the S.S. Legacy. The cruise left from Clarkston, WA and sailed to Portland, OR. The voyage exceeded its billing as an adventure cruise. While there were plenty of opportunities for hiking, biking, kayaking and rafting, the cruise also offered a number of tours for those interested in a gentler pace.
There were too many highlights to ...
This was my first cruise. Went with my sister and my mom who has mobility issues. My sister and I wanted active - hiking, kayaking and other adventure - while my mom was limited but still wanted to enjoy real Alaska. Every day was perfect - we kayaked among the icebergs, bushwacked, hiked and explored. My mom took skiff rides up to glaciers and saw wildlife up close. The guides were great with her ...
Chose this cruise based on the recommendation of the travel agent. The boat is quite old, and needs refurbishing badly. Food was diner quality with an occasional flash of brilliance. Substitutions were always available however any change to the routine meant meals for your table arrived last and were cold, and staff were not particularly happy or gracious about it. Heritage lectures were ...
Yes, you could certainly taste (and possibly even drink) the 83 wines served up on the week-long “Rivers of Wine” cruise at the boutique wineries and on board the replica gold rush steamboat S. S. Legacy.
But you could also enjoy the widely varying scenery along the Willamette, Columbia and Snake Rivers as you cruised east from Portland (Oregon), as well as experience the historical and other ...
We chose this cruise because it didn't go onto the open ocean, and we wanted the river experience. Overall impression: Nice, but you have to be a real Lewis & Clark fan to get the most out out of this cruise, and you need to be able to handle the heat during summer.
We cruised from Portland, OR to Clarkton, then back, in July.
I should have done my geographical homework before we left. I ...
We were looking for something a little different and kind of stumbled across Uncruise. Very happy we did. The 7 day wine cruise out of Portland, OR up the Columbia and Snake Rivers was more and better than expected.
There were only 51 passengers of a possible 88. Certainly not crowded and the missing 37 missed out. Quaint cabins with enough room because you aren't in them anyway. The beds ...
We wanted to explore the Columbia Gorge on a small ship and this one looked interesting. Portland is an easy flight for us, so we took Southwest and had free baggage. This is an older ship that was renovated in 2015. We oped for a larger cabin because my husband does not like twin beds, but the cabin was still on the small side. Every aspect except the size of the cabin exceeded our expectations. ...