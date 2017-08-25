My favorite part of the ship!
Would make this a 6 star if possible

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Wilderness Explorer

User Avatar
tanksmon
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We wanted a cruise with adventure, where we were not treated as cogs in the corporate revenue machine, where we learned something new, saw new sites, and were trusted to do stuff alone, plus given the cool stuff to do it with. And, yeah, UnCruise exceeded every expectation. We were thrilled to be on the Wilderness Explorer (not just because we made it with only moments to spare on our last ...
Sail Date: August 2021

Great Guides, Great food, lots to do

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Wilderness Explorer

User Avatar
hedonist51
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our second trip with Uncruise so I knew what to expect. No extra charges for anything during the trip. Great service, and especially this trip very friendly staff. Completely relaxed atmosphere between activities of the day - usually 3 choices of things to do, kayaking to (yes) snorkeling and bushwhacking. Knowledgeable guides. We looked forward to all meals and the open seating so ...
Sail Date: June 2021

Best Experience Ever!

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Wilderness Explorer

User Avatar
KarlaRK
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We heard about UnCruise from a couple who wanted to take an Alaska adventure cruise with other couples. We collectively decided that we wanted to “experience” Alaska, rather than just “see” Alaska. We are all 60+ men and women who enjoy moderate outdoor activities. This cruise exceeded our expectations in every way! We arrived a couple of days early to adjust to time change and see Sitka. ...
Sail Date: June 2019

Wilderness Explorer-Wouldn't do it again!

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Wilderness Explorer

User Avatar
rcgwh
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Although the reviews of Uncruise on Trip Advisor and Cruise Critic are generally positive, our trip on the Wilderness Explorer left a lot to be desired, did not mirror the comments of previous reviews and is nothing like the brochure or the information provided to us by the travel agent. We booked this at the last minute, paid way too much-it is a poor value for the price, and are sorry we went. ...
Sail Date: August 2018

Fantastic week on a SMALL ship!!

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Wilderness Explorer

User Avatar
Idaho/cruiser
First Time Cruiser • Age 80s

A First time cruise for me and taking my 12yr old grandson made the week SPECIAL! The crew was super friendly and helpful; the food extraordinary and always different;the scenery spectacular and we had the most beautiful weather- unexpected!! We saw glaciers up close the 1st day. We kayaked and went out on skiffs to learn about the environment from our knowledgeable guides. We hiked to a ...
Sail Date: July 2018

Traveled with children

Good time, good group, a bit pricey (especially with gratuity)

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Wilderness Explorer

User Avatar
lastmate
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Weather is a huge factor on any trip, and is very unpredictable in Alaska. We were lucky to have mostly cloudy but dry weather with only a few sprinkles one day of the 7. We are an active retired couple who had avoided big cruise ships since a conference I attended years ago aboard a Carnival ship visiting Key West and Cozumel. Since then, we had enjoyed a 4-day, 400-passenger ship river cruise ...
Sail Date: July 2018

The road less traveled

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Wilderness Explorer

User Avatar
30RockFan
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Very impressed with Uncruise. Having sailed big cruise ships before, this was a far superior experience. Every day we saw beautiful, jaw dropping sights without another boat in sight. It was lovely to go kayaking and be completely alone in nature and turn back and see our charming vessel anchored in a little cove. The staff were very keen and enthusiastic and tried very hard, even though not ...
Sail Date: June 2018

Uncruise Alaskan Expedition Cruise

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Wilderness Explorer

User Avatar
mmadhatter
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

First off let me set the tone of the reviewers, we are seasoned cruisers with over 30+ cruises including 5 in Alaska along with a three month Alaska road trip in an RV traveling the main land. We are 59 & 61, together over 45 years and still working. I consider us “Budget Cruisers”, so this trip is way out of our normal affordability. The boat has a capacity of 74. This trip there were ...
Sail Date: May 2018

Best trip I've ever taken!

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Wilderness Explorer

User Avatar
Karenblackmore
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

This was my first cruise & it was perfect for me. I swore I would never go on a cruise until I heard of Uncruise. They showed me the Alaska I dreamed of. The kayaking hiking skiffing & exploring were amazing. I saw so many animals upclose & took amazing photos. The guides were phenomenal & extremely fun, funny & knowledgeable. I learned so much & laughed all day long. I was not interested in ...
Sail Date: September 2017

Whale of a Tale!

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Wilderness Explorer

User Avatar
Sashachattanooga
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our second Un-cruise trip to Alaska. We chose Un-cruise as we wanted a small ship and to have the opportunity for skiff rides, kayaking and hiking. For us it was all about seeing the natural sites and wildlife. The trip began with a whale getting caught in our anchor chain. The Captain and Crew were dedicated to saving the whale. NOAA and a whale expert came to help as no one had seen ...
Sail Date: August 2017

