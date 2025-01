Review for a Pacific Coastal Cruise on Wilderness Discoverer

We had never been to the Seattle area and wanted to see as much of the area as possible. The Un-Cruise from Seattle was an excellent way to see this area. Each day we would be at anchor near a different island. In the evenings after dinner, we would hear about the next days' activities. We could sign-up for any of about 3-4 different excursions. Normally, 2 of the excursions were hikes. We always ...