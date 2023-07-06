Meals are served buffet-style at set times (7:30 a.m., noon and 6:30 p.m.) with limited choice. The one onboard dining room is set up with booths and tables, and you can sit wherever and with whomever you want. The crew comes around with coffee and drink orders; you can buy a bottle of wine at one meal, and they'll keep it for you until the next. Unlimited soda, lemonade and juices are included in the cruise price. The ship's serving crew is young and energetic, and its members will know your name by the second night.

The food tends toward the healthy, with a vegetarian option and salad usually available. The ship employs a pastry chef, and all the baked goods and breads are standouts. There's a grill onboard, so lamb chops and flank steak may show up on the menu. Fish is also a favorite. Straightforward menus tend to be tastier than themes, save for the full-service meal on the last night, where cooked-to-order filets turn out masterfully. Lunches are usually a bit lighter -- think soups, stews and paninis.