At 8 x 10, the second-level Navigator cabins are for passengers who don't mind a tight squeeze. There's room for a queen-sized bed or two single beds -- and that's about it. You store your belongings in a cabinet, which is also attached to a corner vanity, or use hooks. Your suitcases fit under the bed.

Third-deck Trailblazer and Pathfinder cabins are similar to those on the second, with slightly more room. You can actually walk around your bed, and the nightstands with their pullout laptop desks are larger. The hallways here are also roomier, so you don't feel like you're in a warren. However, other passengers can walk by the windows on the third deck so there's less privacy.

Bathrooms on the second and third decks are the same, each with a shower and toilet in one small room. A plastic sheet covers the head while you shower. Shower gel and shampoo dispensers mean you don't have to pack your own, and each room has a hair dryer. Towels are on the thin side; don't expect fluffy animals on your bed at night, although the rooms are kept neat and clean.

In comparison, the four Explorer cabins on the fourth deck are downright luxurious. With a queen bed and a sitting area, each room can fit a family or allow a couple to spread out. These rooms have separate toilets and showers, as well as full-size vanities. You're also mere steps to wildlife sightings, as the fourth-deck cabins open close to a viewing area near the bridge.

Wilderness Discoverer would be a tough journey for the disabled. Activities are on different floors and there's no elevator.