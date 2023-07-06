The choice of carpet for all the passenger cabins is a bit peculiar, with a geometrically patterned brown and tan carpet that gives the rooms a somewhat 70s feel. The creamy wall-papered walls, wooden furniture and paintings from Mexican and Peruvian artists save the space from feeling too outdated.

All rooms, regardless of category, have windows (either one big one, or two smaller ones), individually controlled air conditioning and plenty of lighting and outlet space (our standard Commander cabin had a whopping 12 outlets to plug into!). iPod/MP3 docking stations, a wall-mounted coat rack with five hooks and a flat-screen TV/DVD player (sizes vary by cabin category) are also in every room.

Rooms also have platform beds (configuration depends on category), which feature extra drawer space in higher-tier cabins and were declared by just about everyone onboard to be wonderfully comfortable. Also in the rooms are a writing table, which might feature a hideaway makeup mirror or extra drawer space, depending on your cabin category; Central America-sourced collapsible leather stools; and a wardrobe that varies by size and design depending on your cabin category.

Bathrooms are tiny in 22 of the 32 cabins, with blue-and-white checkered floor tiles, a small towel rack, two door hooks that don't hold towels particularly well and just a shower and a toilet. Happily, the shower curtain is not clingy, water is always hot and there's plenty of water pressure. Raw Botanicals-branded shampoo, conditioner and body wash are available in mounted containers inside the shower; hand soap and lotion from the same company are mounted by the sink. In all cabins, except the Junior Commodores, the sink is outside in the main cabin space but varies in location, size and amount of counter space depending on cabin category.

Safari Voyager has seven cabin categories for cruisers to choose from.

Master: The six 124-square-foot Master category rooms are located on Deck 1. They're small with tiny bathrooms and feature twin beds that can be pushed together to form a queen, a writing desk with hideaway vanity mirror, small flat-screen TV/DVD combo and a wardrobe divided into two identical halves both with a small hanging space (though each cruiser is only given two hangers) and a half shelf. In between the halves are four drawers. The room's sink is tucked into an alcove between the bathroom and the wardrobe. It has no counter space, but UnCruise ingeniously built a small medicine cabinet into the side of the wardrobe to give cruisers enough cubbyhole space to put most of their toiletries.

Commander: Fourteen of the boat's cabins are 118-square-foot Commander category rooms, all of which are located on Deck 2. Pretty much the same as the Master cabins though slightly smaller, they have the same layout: tiny bathrooms, too-small sink tucked into the alcove between the bathroom and wardrobe and the same storage space. Depending on how much you bring with you it might be enough storage space; we found it was just slightly less than we needed. The window ledge ended up being a good spot to put lots of our miscellaneous stuff that we'd normally put on a counter or throw into a drawer.

Junior Commodore: There are four 194-square-foot Junior Commodore cabins on Deck 2. These rooms feature two twin beds that can be pushed together into a queen (each bed has a built-in drawer), a sofa bed for a third passenger, a writing desk with hideaway vanity mirror, medium-sized flat-screen TV/DVD combo, a wardrobe with lots of hanging space and four big shelves, mini-fridge and bedside nightstands, each with a cubby hole and drawer. The large bathroom has light brown square tiles, a regular-sized sink with plenty of counter space and a large shower with a handheld showerhead and rainfall showerhead.

Admiral: The two 180-square-foot Admiral cabins are located on Deck 3 and feature two twin beds that can be configured as a queen (each bed has a drawer built into the platform), a love seat-sized sofa bed with ottoman, two smaller windows, bedside nightstands with two shelves, medium-sized flat-screen TV/DVD combo and writing desk with lots of drawer space. The wardrobe has two identical halves, each with plenty of hanging space, a shelf above the hanger bar and two drawers at the bottom.

The oversized sink is located right outside the bathroom, and has counter space, two shelves and a small drawer for storing your toiletries. The bathroom is large, particularly in the shower section, which offers a hand-held showerhead as well as a rainfall showerhead.

Captain: Three 121-square-foot Captain-category rooms are located on Deck 3, port (left) side. The rooms feature fixed twin beds with a wide drawer along the side of the bed, the same style of wardrobe as you'll find in an Admiral room, a small shelf-like desk at the foot of one of the beds with no drawer or vanity mirror. The desk, which cannot be moved, juts out into the space in front of the wardrobe, making the already small room even more difficult to maneuver around in. A largish white ceramic sink is set into a black countertop right outside the bathroom. Beneath the counter space are two cubbyholes, a small drawer and a cabinet with a little storage space. The bathroom is about the same size as those in Commander cabins, but they have both a handheld showerhead and a rainfall showerhead.

Owner's Suite: There is one 250-square-foot Owner's suite, added during the boat's 2015 refurbishment. Located on Deck 2, the suite features the same brown-and-tan carpet as all other cabins, but also has faux-wood flooring around the perimeter of the bedroom area. Large bow-facing view windows give the room lots of sunlight, but allow cruisers hanging out on the bow to see in at night if the lights in the room are on. The windows are glazed to cut down on the glare coming into the room, but the tint does not prevent the room from overheating when the strong Central American sun is at its apex in the afternoon. (The line is looking into various solutions for both of these problems.)

Near the entrance is a small sitting area with sofa bed and armchair, plus a wet bar outfitted with complimentary top shelf liquor, glassware and a mini-fridge. Next to the wet bar, but in the main bedroom area is a jetted whirlpool tub. The bedroom has a fixed queen bed with behind-the-bed storage cubbyholes and drawers. On the other side of the tub you'll find plenty of storage space including six big drawers, plenty of shelf space and a narrow hanging closet.

The bathroom is large, with rectangular tiles in shades of brown and tan. Inside are the toilet and a large shower with handheld showerhead and rainforest showerhead. The red-tinted glass sink, set on a black countertop, outside the bathroom; beneath the sink are two cubbyholes and a small drawer.

Single: The two 90-square-foot single cabins, both on Deck 2, are downsized versions of the Commander cabins with a single twin bed each.