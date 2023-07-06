UnCruise Adventures has a loyal following and we can understand why after a one-week cruise onboard Safari Voyager in the line's newest "playgrounds" of Costa Rica and Panama. That's the terminology used by expedition team, who tell passengers every night where they will be "playing" the next day with toys such as snorkels, kayaks or paddleboards). This light-hearted and laid-back approach to cruising is pervasive throughout the sailing. Crew and passengers are friendly, passionate about nature and wildlife and way more interested in the photos of monkeys and sloths you took that day or whether you spotted the sea turtle during your afternoon snorkel than in whether you changed your shirt for dinner or not. And outside of your daily excursions of hikes, snorkeling, skiff rides and kayaking, which combined are the reason for taking an UnCruise cruise, the most exciting moment of the day is finding out what the next day's adventure will bring. How many hikes will be offered? Will the kayaks come out? What animals can you expect to see?

But light-hearted doesn't mean lackadaisical when it comes to service. From the four nature guides who knew everything there was to know about the flora and fauna of the places we visited (and knew how to spot them in the dense treetops) to the bartenders and wait staff/room attendants, everyone works hard to make sure the passengers are taken care of, whether it's knowing what you like to drink for breakfast, bringing you an extra towel or pillow or making you a little something extra. The chef surprised us with gluten-free chocolate chip pancakes one morning after hearing we liked them!

That being said, no cruise experience is ever perfect and Safari Voyager has its flaws. Inconveniences ranged from not enough drawer space in most rooms, towel hooks not actually holding towels and no place to dry your wet bathing suit in the cabin to larger issues like an air-conditioning system that keeps rooms a little too frigid -- even in a tropical environment. But UnCruise is always paying attention; someone from the head office intermittently sails onboard to see what cruisers are saying and we wouldn't be surprised to find some of these issues addressed before long.

Travelers looking to sail on Safari Voyager should make sure they're fit enough for the journey. A handful of cruisers on our trip, who had been on previous UnCruise Alaska sailings, found Safari Voyager's itinerary more difficult than they'd expected, and, as a result, were not happy with their experience. High humidity, ankle-twisting rooty trails and the extremely strong sun can take a toll on those not prepared.