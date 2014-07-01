The boat holds 22 passengers and we only had 9. The service onboard was top notch. The food and cocktails were super. The expedition leader, Jeremy, was so knowledgeable and offered options for every level of activity. We hiked (easy and moderate), kayaked, and rode a skiff daily. There were evening talks and movies. The staff was friendly and always helpful.
This was the San Juan Islands ...
We were 14 happy people on the Safari Quest Seattle to Seattle. Fabulous crew catered to our individual and collective interests. We had several rainy days, but the gear provided kept us warm and dry. Guides were very knowledgeable about the places we visited. All were cheerful, helpful, and fun. Highly recommend the company, this ship, and the itinerary.
We were invited along on this ...
This was our second trip with UnCruise so our expectations were very high as we had a wonderful cruise the first time. Every aspect of the Yachter’s Paradise cruise was exceptional. We were picked up at the airport in Seattle and transported to the Crowne Plaza downtown. Refreshments were provided as we waited but most of us explored the downtown area until we left for the Safari Quest ...
I am an experienced cruiser but this was my smallest ship (boat?) to date. We had 19 passengers, served by a crew/staff of 10. Just looking at the picture of Safari Quest tells a lot. Service was extraordinary. By the end of day 2, we knew every fellow passenger and all the crew on a first name basis. Many of the waters transited are protected, but not all. I expected a lot more motion, but ...
For many, the Un-Cruise experience begins with being fetched at the airport. This was our second Un-Cruise adventure and we have yet to experience that, as our first was in home town Portland and to reach this Seattle departure we enjoyed a train ride north.
All assemble at the designated hotel, generally the Crowne Point in downtown Seattle, which is in a fine location. Its big ...
Saturday April 30th
After a quick flight into Denver’s snowy airport we boarded our flight to Seattle. The flight was smooth and arrived on time. Seattle’s airport is clean and bright with lots of windows. We got our bags quickly and waited for a representative to pick us up at the baggage claim area as indicated on the initial paperwork. I called the after-hours phone number (206). A woman ...
As a resident of Southern California and a regular visitor to Seattle, I've spent time in the San Juan Islands and up and near Vancouver/Victoria. I had heard about the Princess Louisa Inlet and decided this was the year to explore.
This was my 3rd Un-Cruise, a company I love and remain very loyal to. I was skeptical about the small size of this vessel and the 22 guests onboard knowing I ...
We started in Juneau, southbound to Seattle with a total of 16 'Safari Questers' on board and nine crew.
From the first night it was one lifetime experience after another. We saw pods of Humpback whales on numerous occasions, with one pod feeding in an awesome display of power. An Orca swam next to us for a short distance (at night so no photos other than the one planted in the memory bank). We ...
My wife and two daughters just returned from a cruise on the Safari Quest beginning in Seattle and cruising North in the San Jauns, Puget Sound, Straits of Juan de Fuca and all the way to Princess Louisa Inlet. We were very lucky as the weather was spectacular for the entire trip and the waters were calm.
On the NEGATIVE side, the itinerary is nice but lacks substance and activity. Much of your ...
The Safari Quest and its crew are top notch in every respect. I have never experienced more competent, capable, friendly, and helpful people as this crew. They made this adventure fun and interesting. The boat has a capacity of 22, but we had 13 guests. Rooms are comfortable, if small, but small is to be expected at sea. Food was absolutely outstanding. Every dinner had a choice of seafood or ...