Featured Review
Very small vessel; very large service
"The boat was super clean and organized.The boat provided rubber boots and rubber rain suits as needed (which in Washington are needed as it rains part of every day)...."
caradara avatar

caradara

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

1-10 of 19 UnCruise Safari Quest Cruise Reviews

Very small vessel; very large service

Review for a U.S.A. Cruise on Safari Quest

User Avatar
caradara
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The boat holds 22 passengers and we only had 9. The service onboard was top notch. The food and cocktails were super. The expedition leader, Jeremy, was so knowledgeable and offered options for every level of activity. We hiked (easy and moderate), kayaked, and rode a skiff daily. There were evening talks and movies. The staff was friendly and always helpful. This was the San Juan Islands ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Great Week

Review for a British Columbia Cruise on Safari Quest

User Avatar
Barbara Muesing
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We were 14 happy people on the Safari Quest Seattle to Seattle. Fabulous crew catered to our individual and collective interests. We had several rainy days, but the gear provided kept us warm and dry. Guides were very knowledgeable about the places we visited. All were cheerful, helpful, and fun. Highly recommend the company, this ship, and the itinerary. We were invited along on this ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2017

Fantastic!

Review for a Pacific Coastal Cruise on Safari Quest

User Avatar
Glaciers
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our second trip with UnCruise so our expectations were very high as we had a wonderful cruise the first time. Every aspect of the Yachter’s Paradise cruise was exceptional. We were picked up at the airport in Seattle and transported to the Crowne Plaza downtown. Refreshments were provided as we waited but most of us explored the downtown area until we left for the Safari Quest ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2016

Extraordinary experiene

Review for a Pacific Coastal Cruise on Safari Quest

User Avatar
dbjennings
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

I am an experienced cruiser but this was my smallest ship (boat?) to date. We had 19 passengers, served by a crew/staff of 10. Just looking at the picture of Safari Quest tells a lot. Service was extraordinary. By the end of day 2, we knew every fellow passenger and all the crew on a first name basis. Many of the waters transited are protected, but not all. I expected a lot more motion, but ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2016

Spectacular scenery and the best crew on the water

Review for a Pacific Coastal Cruise on Safari Quest

User Avatar
PDX Steve
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

For many, the Un-Cruise experience begins with being fetched at the airport. This was our second Un-Cruise adventure and we have yet to experience that, as our first was in home town Portland and to reach this Seattle departure we enjoyed a train ride north. All assemble at the designated hotel, generally the Crowne Point in downtown Seattle, which is in a fine location. Its big ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2016

UnCruise Safari Quest Pacific Northwest Cruise 2016

Review for a Pacific Coastal Cruise on Safari Quest

User Avatar
Chris555
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Saturday April 30th After a quick flight into Denver’s snowy airport we boarded our flight to Seattle. The flight was smooth and arrived on time. Seattle’s airport is clean and bright with lots of windows. We got our bags quickly and waited for a representative to pick us up at the baggage claim area as indicated on the initial paperwork. I called the after-hours phone number (206). A woman ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2016

A Whole New Way To Discover The Pacific Northwest

Review for a British Columbia Cruise on Safari Quest

User Avatar
travelbunnyvic
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

As a resident of Southern California and a regular visitor to Seattle, I've spent time in the San Juan Islands and up and near Vancouver/Victoria. I had heard about the Princess Louisa Inlet and decided this was the year to explore. This was my 3rd Un-Cruise, a company I love and remain very loyal to. I was skeptical about the small size of this vessel and the 22 guests onboard knowing I ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2015

What an introduction to cruising; there's no going back after this!

Review for a Pacific Coastal Cruise on Safari Quest

User Avatar
JimC2579
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We started in Juneau, southbound to Seattle with a total of 16 'Safari Questers' on board and nine crew. From the first night it was one lifetime experience after another. We saw pods of Humpback whales on numerous occasions, with one pod feeding in an awesome display of power. An Orca swam next to us for a short distance (at night so no photos other than the one planted in the memory bank). We ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2015

GREAT Crew, Beautiful Scenery, Not enough activity

Review for a British Columbia Cruise on Safari Quest

User Avatar
toastsr@msn.com
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

My wife and two daughters just returned from a cruise on the Safari Quest beginning in Seattle and cruising North in the San Jauns, Puget Sound, Straits of Juan de Fuca and all the way to Princess Louisa Inlet. We were very lucky as the weather was spectacular for the entire trip and the waters were calm. On the NEGATIVE side, the itinerary is nice but lacks substance and activity. Much of your ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2014

Un-Cruise Adventures says it all - No floating city

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Safari Quest

User Avatar
RockytheBear
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

The Safari Quest and its crew are top notch in every respect. I have never experienced more competent, capable, friendly, and helpful people as this crew. They made this adventure fun and interesting. The boat has a capacity of 22, but we had 13 guests. Rooms are comfortable, if small, but small is to be expected at sea. Food was absolutely outstanding. Every dinner had a choice of seafood or ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2014

